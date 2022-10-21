Lirik Lagu Prove Your Love – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Prove Your Love – Taylor Dayne
Prove your love,
Got to prove your love
Ooooh, yeah!
I heard all about what you can do
But I've got to know, is it true?
You're telling me to trust
What should I believe?
You promised so much
But talk is cheap
You told me that you're serious
But I got to know for sure
You say how much you want me
But I've heard it all before
Prove your love
Got to prove your love
If you want to be with me tonight
Show your stuff
'Cause words are not enough
I wanna hear your body talk to mine
Boy, I can feel a love is on the rise
A message revealed in your eyes
You know,
I can't wait to know your passion
It's not to late,
So take some action
Can you say that when you're through
I'll know, what love is all about?
Well, baby, I've been patient, now
I'm ready to find out
Prove your love,
Got to prove your love
If you want to be with me tonight
Show your stuff,
Cause words are not enough
I wanna hear your body talk to mine
Artikel Pilihan