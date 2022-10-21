Lirik Lagu Prove Your Love – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Prove Your Love – Taylor Dayne

Prove your love,

Got to prove your love

Ooooh, yeah!

I heard all about what you can do

But I've got to know, is it true?

You're telling me to trust

What should I believe?

You promised so much

But talk is cheap

You told me that you're serious

But I got to know for sure

You say how much you want me

But I've heard it all before

Prove your love

Got to prove your love

If you want to be with me tonight

Show your stuff

'Cause words are not enough

I wanna hear your body talk to mine

Boy, I can feel a love is on the rise

A message revealed in your eyes

You know,

I can't wait to know your passion

It's not to late,

So take some action

Can you say that when you're through

I'll know, what love is all about?

Well, baby, I've been patient, now

I'm ready to find out

Prove your love,

Got to prove your love

If you want to be with me tonight

Show your stuff,

Cause words are not enough

I wanna hear your body talk to mine