Lirik Lagu Hello – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Adele
Adele /YouTube/Adele

Lirik lagu Hello – Adele

Hello, it's me
I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet
To go over everything
They say that time's supposed to heal ya, but I ain't done much healing
Hello, can you hear me?
I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be
When we were younger and free
I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet
There's such a difference between us
And a million miles
Hello from the other side
I must've called a thousand times
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside
At least I can say that I've tried
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore
Hello, how are you?
It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I'm sorry
I hope that you're well
Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?
It's no secret that the both of us
Are running out of time
So hello from the other side (other side)
I must've called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Anymore (lows, lows, lows, lows)
Hello from the other side (other side)
I must've called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore

Credit

Produser      : Greg Kurstin

Penulis        : Greg Kurstin, Adele Adkins

Album         : 25

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu Hello ini diproduseri oleh Greg Kurstin dan ditulis oleh Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin.

Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio ketiga Adele yang berjudul 25.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB
63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

20 Oktober 2022, 16:51 WIB
Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

20 Oktober 2022, 13:57 WIB
Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Presiden Madura United Minta FIFA Segera Pergi dari Indonesia, Alasannya Didukung Netizen
2

Dilalap Si Jago Merah, Kubah Masjid Raya di Jakarta Ambruk
3

Hubungan Boy William dan Ayu Ting Ting Pernah Memanas Selama 4 Tahun, Penyebabnya karena Hal Sepele
4

Ke Mana Endang Mulyana Saat Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar Sepakat Berdamai?
5

Pemerintah Lakukan Uji Mutu Jawab Isu Pertalite Boros Usai Naik Harga, Terungkap Hasil Sebenarnya
6

Hindari Banjir, Pemkot Bandung Tawarkan Hunian Vertikal
7

Detik-detik Kubah Masjid Jami Islamic Center Jakarta Runtuh Akibat Kebakaran, Asap Hitam Mengepul
8

Baju Adat Jadi Seragam Sekolah, demi Gaya atau Pelestarian?
9

Janin Dalam Kandungannya Tidak Berkembang, Via Vallen: Ami Bingung Nak
10

RSHS Bandung Tangani 12 Pasien Gangguan Ginjal Akut, 3 Masih Dirawat

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Caution, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Caution, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

21 Oktober 2022, 01:44 WIB

Karanganyar News

Infografis Lengkap Tanda-tanda, Gejala, dan Penanganan Gagal Ginjal Akut

Infografis Lengkap Tanda-tanda, Gejala, dan Penanganan Gagal Ginjal Akut

21 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Leicester City vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Leicester City vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu If We Never Try How Will We Know, Faill In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan

Lirik Lagu If We Never Try How Will We Know, Faill In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan

21 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 : Ada Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga dan Love Story The Series

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 : Ada Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga dan Love Story The Series

21 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Meriahnya Acara Food Competition Kuliner di Goa Jepang, Pemkab Klungkung Bangkitkan Pariwisata

Meriahnya Acara Food Competition Kuliner di Goa Jepang, Pemkab Klungkung Bangkitkan Pariwisata

21 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Juga Bisa Mendapatkan Kabar Baik Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 21 Oktober 2022: Anda Juga Bisa Mendapatkan Kabar Baik Hari Ini

21 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Pertandingan Barcelona vs Villarreal di Liga Spanyol 2022

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Siaran Langsung Pertandingan Barcelona vs Villarreal di Liga Spanyol 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Film Snaker, Gopi dan Radha Krishna

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Film Snaker, Gopi dan Radha Krishna

21 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Villarreal Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Villarreal Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

21 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Fulham vs Aston Villa Liga Inggris Pukul 02.15 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Fulham vs Aston Villa Liga Inggris Pukul 02.15 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

21 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Anak Jalanan A New Beginning dan Film Melting Me Softly

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Anak Jalanan A New Beginning dan Film Melting Me Softly

21 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Villarreal, Pekan ke 10 La Liga Spanyol

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Villarreal, Pekan ke 10 La Liga Spanyol

21 Oktober 2022, 01:18 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Jangan Lewatkan Film Mati Suri dan Drakor Dream High

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Jangan Lewatkan Film Mati Suri dan Drakor Dream High

21 Oktober 2022, 01:17 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Preman Pensiun S7 dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Preman Pensiun S7 dan Ikatan Cinta

21 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 21 Oktober 2022: Jauhi Orang-Orang yang Penuh dengan Hal-Hal Negatif

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 21 Oktober 2022: Jauhi Orang-Orang yang Penuh dengan Hal-Hal Negatif

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Villarreal: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Villarreal: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Hasil Babak 16 Besar Denmark Open 2022: Minions Lolos ke Perempat Final Usai Bekuk Wakil Scotlandia

UPDATE Hasil Babak 16 Besar Denmark Open 2022: Minions Lolos ke Perempat Final Usai Bekuk Wakil Scotlandia

21 Oktober 2022, 00:58 WIB

Berita Subang

Undang KPK, HMI Subang Ungkap Empat Nama Diduga Terlibat Kasus SPPD Fiktif DPRD Subang Tahun 2016-2018

Undang KPK, HMI Subang Ungkap Empat Nama Diduga Terlibat Kasus SPPD Fiktif DPRD Subang Tahun 2016-2018

21 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Berita Bantul

Rasulullah pun Memuji Puisi yang Indah Meskipun Gubahan Orang Kafir

Rasulullah pun Memuji Puisi yang Indah Meskipun Gubahan Orang Kafir

21 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Heru Budi Hartono Jangan Memperuncing Polarisasi Sebagai Gubernur DKI, Padahal Presiden Jokowi Sudah Ingatkan

Heru Budi Hartono Jangan Memperuncing Polarisasi Sebagai Gubernur DKI, Padahal Presiden Jokowi Sudah Ingatkan

21 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

MURAH CUY! Cuma 1,7 Jutaan, Bisa Bawa Pulang Yamaha Gear 125 cc, Begini Simulasi Kreditnya

MURAH CUY! Cuma 1,7 Jutaan, Bisa Bawa Pulang Yamaha Gear 125 cc, Begini Simulasi Kreditnya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 21 Oktober 2022: Ikuti Lanjutan Yehh Jadu, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Suami Pengganti

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 21 Oktober 2022: Ikuti Lanjutan Yehh Jadu, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Suami Pengganti

21 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB