Lirik Lagu Hello – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hello, it's me
I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet
To go over everything
They say that time's supposed to heal ya, but I ain't done much healing
Hello, can you hear me?
I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be
When we were younger and free
I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet
There's such a difference between us
And a million miles
Hello from the other side
I must've called a thousand times
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside
At least I can say that I've tried
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore
Hello, how are you?
It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I'm sorry
I hope that you're well
Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?
It's no secret that the both of us
Are running out of time
So hello from the other side (other side)
I must've called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Ooh (lows, lows, lows, lows), anymore
(Highs, highs, highs, highs)
Anymore (lows, lows, lows, lows)
Hello from the other side (other side)
I must've called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done
But when I call, you never seem to be home
Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)
To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart
But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore
Credit
Produser : Greg Kurstin
Penulis : Greg Kurstin, Adele Adkins
Album : 25
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu Hello ini diproduseri oleh Greg Kurstin dan ditulis oleh Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin.
Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio ketiga Adele yang berjudul 25.
