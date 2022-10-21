Lirik Click Me - Zion.T feat Dok2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Click Me - Zion.T

Cheotjjaeron kick drum, du beonjjaeron snare drum.

Se beonjjaeron hi-hat

Synthesizer’s makes me feel high

And you clap

Bass lineeun di-da-di-du-du

Geurae igeon hiphap

Eum eojjeomyeon Dirty South

Hello nae ireumeun Zion.T

Seoul city gangseogue sara

Geu isangeun privacy

Get it low aedeura just follow me

Nae moksoriga maeume deundamyeon

Jujeo malgo Click me click, click me yeah

Ppal gang nyuerae seukini jin (That’s me)

Groovyhan georeumgeoriui Skinny Red (That’s me)

All my people on the WEB

All my people on the Sites

Singin La-La-La-La-La-La-La

Saekkaman sunglassese seukini jin (That’s me)

Groovyhan georeumgeoriui Skinny Red (That’s me)

All my people on the WEB

All my people on the Sites

Singin La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-yeah

Cheotjjaeron kick drum duljjaeron snare drums rockin’

Moduga ttara hae ain’t no floppin’

10nyeoni jinasseodo gyesok gagin

Sikineun jung so let’s go hop in’

Ollata i rideumwiro

Tto ollaga nae ireum wiro

Saegyeojineun number one I’m ill

Niga churakhadeut naegen neomu ppeonhan il

Geomjeong nyuerae dolce jeans that’s me

Neul biseudeumhi geolchigo nal malhae yeah it’s me

Straight outta yeouido block isangeun privacy

Nan doneul jjocchi anha araseo ttareuji

Moksoriman deureodo da ara nan dareuji

Zion.Twa gonzo click me just follow me

Yeah it’s the remix baby

Eonjena geuraetdeut I killed it baby

Neukkil junbiga dwaetdamyeon feel it baby

I make it rain go get ur cleenix baby

Come get it babys I’m here forever

Niga anin nae mami baro neukkineun daero

Geudaero mangseoriji anha baro heulleo

I norae jemokcheoreom ppalli geunyang nulleo hey

Saekkaman sunglassese seukini jin (That’s me)

Groovyhan georeumgeoriui Skinny Red (That’s me)

All my people on the WEB

All my people on the Sites

Singin La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La

Credit