Lirik Click Me - Zion.T feat Dok2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cheotjjaeron kick drum, du beonjjaeron snare drum.
Se beonjjaeron hi-hat
Synthesizer’s makes me feel high
And you clap
Bass lineeun di-da-di-du-du
Geurae igeon hiphap
Eum eojjeomyeon Dirty South
Hello nae ireumeun Zion.T
Seoul city gangseogue sara
Geu isangeun privacy
Get it low aedeura just follow me
Nae moksoriga maeume deundamyeon
Jujeo malgo Click me click, click me yeah
Ppal gang nyuerae seukini jin (That’s me)
Groovyhan georeumgeoriui Skinny Red (That’s me)
All my people on the WEB
All my people on the Sites
Singin La-La-La-La-La-La-La
Saekkaman sunglassese seukini jin (That’s me)
Groovyhan georeumgeoriui Skinny Red (That’s me)
All my people on the WEB
All my people on the Sites
Singin La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La-yeah
Cheotjjaeron kick drum duljjaeron snare drums rockin’
Moduga ttara hae ain’t no floppin’
10nyeoni jinasseodo gyesok gagin
Sikineun jung so let’s go hop in’
Ollata i rideumwiro
Tto ollaga nae ireum wiro
Saegyeojineun number one I’m ill
Niga churakhadeut naegen neomu ppeonhan il
Geomjeong nyuerae dolce jeans that’s me
Neul biseudeumhi geolchigo nal malhae yeah it’s me
Straight outta yeouido block isangeun privacy
Nan doneul jjocchi anha araseo ttareuji
Moksoriman deureodo da ara nan dareuji
Zion.Twa gonzo click me just follow me
Yeah it’s the remix baby
Eonjena geuraetdeut I killed it baby
Neukkil junbiga dwaetdamyeon feel it baby
I make it rain go get ur cleenix baby
Come get it babys I’m here forever
Niga anin nae mami baro neukkineun daero
Geudaero mangseoriji anha baro heulleo
I norae jemokcheoreom ppalli geunyang nulleo hey
Saekkaman sunglassese seukini jin (That’s me)
Groovyhan georeumgeoriui Skinny Red (That’s me)
All my people on the WEB
All my people on the Sites
Singin La-La-La-La-La-La-La-La
Credit
Artikel Pilihan