Lirik Lagu Toxic – Boywithuke dan Fakta di Baliknya 

Boywithuke - Toxic
All my friends are toxic, all ambitionless
So rude and always negative
I need new friends, but it's not that quick and easy
Oh, I'm drowning, let me breathe
I'm better off all by myself
Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else
Oh, I hear you crying out for help
But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone
Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone
Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh
I'm drowning, let me breathe
I'm drowning, let me breathe
I'm drowning, let me breathe
I'm drowning, let me breathe
But life is immaculate, backing it up a bit
Counting my hours and knocking on wood
Avoiding my opposites, chewin' on chocolate
Had a bit limited time, but I should
Be good for a minute, don't want to admit it
I'm running on seconds, I'm rigid, I'm screwed
Don't know what to do, I'm thinking of you
I'm drinking up bottles and bottles of booze
I'm better off all by myself
Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else
Oh, I hear you crying out for help
But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone
Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone
Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh
I fell into your river
That's where you told me lies
You said that I'd feel better
But this is where good guys die
You took my pride away, but
You cannot take my life
I'll find another way
I'll wonder if you're takin' my life
Don't you see how I...
I'm better off all by myself
Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else
Oh, I hear you crying out for help
But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone
Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone
Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh
I'm better off all by myself
Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else
Oh, I hear you crying out for help
But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone
Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone
Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh
