Lirik Lagu Toxic – Boywithuke dan Fakta di Baliknya 

Boywithuke - Toxic

All my friends are toxic, all ambitionless

So rude and always negative

I need new friends, but it's not that quick and easy

Oh, I'm drowning, let me breathe

I'm better off all by myself

Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else

Oh, I hear you crying out for help

But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone

Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone

Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh

I'm drowning, let me breathe

I'm drowning, let me breathe

I'm drowning, let me breathe

I'm drowning, let me breathe

But life is immaculate, backing it up a bit

Counting my hours and knocking on wood

Avoiding my opposites, chewin' on chocolate

Had a bit limited time, but I should

Be good for a minute, don't want to admit it

I'm running on seconds, I'm rigid, I'm screwed

Don't know what to do, I'm thinking of you

I'm drinking up bottles and bottles of booze

I'm better off all by myself

Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else

Oh, I hear you crying out for help

But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone

Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone

Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh

I fell into your river

That's where you told me lies

You said that I'd feel better

But this is where good guys die

You took my pride away, but

You cannot take my life

I'll find another way

I'll wonder if you're takin' my life

Don't you see how I...

I'm better off all by myself

Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else

Oh, I hear you crying out for help

But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone

Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone

Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh

I'm better off all by myself

Though I'm feeling kinda empty without somebody else

Oh, I hear you crying out for help

But you never showed for me when I was ringing your cellphone

Oh, you don't know how it feels to be alone

Baby, oh, I'll make you know, I'll make you know, oh