Lirik Lagu Someone Like You – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik lagu Someone Like You – Adele

I heard that you're settled down
That you found a girl and you're married now
I heard that your dreams came true
Guess she gave you things, I didn't give to you
Old friend, why are you so shy?
Ain't like you to hold back or hide from the light
I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited
But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it
I had hoped you'd see my face
And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you, too
"Don't forget me, " I beg
I remember you said
"Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"
"Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"
You know how the time flies
Only yesterday was the time of our lives
We were born and raised in a summer haze
Bound by the surprise of our glory days
I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited
But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it
I had hoped you'd see my face
And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you, too
"Don't forget me, " I begged
I remember you said
"Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"
Nothing compares, no worries or cares
Regrets and mistakes, they're memories made
Who would have known how bittersweet this would taste?
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you
"Don't forget me, " I beg
I remember you said
"Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"
Never mind, I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best for you, too
"Don't forget me, " I begged
|I remember you said
"Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"
"Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"

Produser      : Dan Wilson, Adele Adkins

Penulis        : Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson

Album         : 21

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang berjudul Someone Like You ini diproduseri dan ditulis oleh Dan Wilson dengan Adele Adkins.

Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single dari album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.

Lagu yang berdurasi 4 menit 43 detik ini menceritakan tentang perasaan Adele yang sakit ketika melihat mantan terindahnya itu menikah dengan wanita lain dan mantan tersebut mempunyai kehidupan yang bahagia bersama wanita itu.

