Lirik Lagu Me and My Boyfriend - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me & My Boyfriend – Mocca
I've got a boyfriend now
He's my dearest pal
He'll always catch me when I fall
He's always there when I call
I've got a boyfriend now
He always talks so loud
Even in a crowded house
He always shows what he got
I share my dreams and all my stories
I don't think I need my diary
If you're teasing me don't you worry
I will keep you in my memories
When my boyfriend smiles
The world seems all mine
And all the days seems truly fine
Make me reach up for the sky
Me & my boyfriend now
We're moving so slow
If you really want to know
Come on and join the show
I share my dreams and all my stories
I don't think I need my diary
If you're teasing me don't you worry
I will keep you in my memories
When I'm blue feel so lonely
No one sits here right beside me
I'm gonna call you just to hurry
Come and see me
It's so scary and I need you desperately
I share my dreams and all my stories
I don't think I need my diary
If you're teasing me don't you worry
I will keep you in my memories
