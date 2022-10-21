Lirik Lagu Me and My Boyfriend - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me & My Boyfriend – Mocca

I've got a boyfriend now

He's my dearest pal

He'll always catch me when I fall

He's always there when I call

I've got a boyfriend now

He always talks so loud

Even in a crowded house

He always shows what he got

I share my dreams and all my stories

I don't think I need my diary

If you're teasing me don't you worry

I will keep you in my memories

When my boyfriend smiles

The world seems all mine

And all the days seems truly fine

Make me reach up for the sky

Me & my boyfriend now

We're moving so slow

If you really want to know

Come on and join the show

I share my dreams and all my stories

I don't think I need my diary

If you're teasing me don't you worry

I will keep you in my memories

When I'm blue feel so lonely

No one sits here right beside me

I'm gonna call you just to hurry

Come and see me

It's so scary and I need you desperately

I share my dreams and all my stories

I don't think I need my diary

If you're teasing me don't you worry

I will keep you in my memories