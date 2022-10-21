Lirik Lagu Good Old Days – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Old Days – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Kesha

I wish somebody would have told me babe

Some day, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of these good old days

I was thinking about the band

I was thinking about the fans

We were underground

Loaded merch in that 12-passenger van

In a small club in Minnesota

And the snow outside of 1st Ave

I just wanted my name in a star

Now look at where we at

Still growing up, still growing up

I'd be laying in my bed and dream about what I'd become

Couldn't wait to get older, couldn't wait to be someone

Now that I'm here, wishing I was still young

Those good old days

I wish somebody would have told me babe

That some day, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of the good old days

Wish I didn't think I had the answers

Wish I didn't drink all of that glass first

Wish I made it to homecoming

Got up the courage to ask her

Wish I would've gotten out of my shell

Wish I put the bottle back on that shelf

Wish I wouldn't have worry about what other people thought

And felt comfortable in myself

Rooftop open and the stars above

Moment frozen, sneaking out, and falling in love

Me, you and that futon, we'd just begun

On the grass, dreaming, figuring out who I was

Those good old days

I wish somebody would have told me babe

That some day, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of the good old days

Never thought we'd get old, maybe we're still young

Maybe we always look back and think it was better than it was

Maybe these are the moments

Maybe I've been missing what it's about

Been scared of the future, thinking about the past

While missing out on now

We've come so far, I guess I'm proud

And I ain't worried about the wrinkles around my smile

I've got some scars, I've been around

I've felt some pain, I've seen some things, but I'm here now

Those good old days

You don't know, what you've got

Till it goes, till it's gone

You don't know, what you've got

Till it goes, till it's gone

I wish somebody would have told me babe

Some day, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of these good old days

Credit