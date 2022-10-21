Lirik Lagu Good Old Days – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Old Days – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Kesha
I wish somebody would have told me babe
Some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of these good old days
I was thinking about the band
I was thinking about the fans
We were underground
Loaded merch in that 12-passenger van
In a small club in Minnesota
And the snow outside of 1st Ave
I just wanted my name in a star
Now look at where we at
Still growing up, still growing up
I'd be laying in my bed and dream about what I'd become
Couldn't wait to get older, couldn't wait to be someone
Now that I'm here, wishing I was still young
Those good old days
I wish somebody would have told me babe
That some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of the good old days
Wish I didn't think I had the answers
Wish I didn't drink all of that glass first
Wish I made it to homecoming
Got up the courage to ask her
Wish I would've gotten out of my shell
Wish I put the bottle back on that shelf
Wish I wouldn't have worry about what other people thought
And felt comfortable in myself
Rooftop open and the stars above
Moment frozen, sneaking out, and falling in love
Me, you and that futon, we'd just begun
On the grass, dreaming, figuring out who I was
Those good old days
I wish somebody would have told me babe
That some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of the good old days
Never thought we'd get old, maybe we're still young
Maybe we always look back and think it was better than it was
Maybe these are the moments
Maybe I've been missing what it's about
Been scared of the future, thinking about the past
While missing out on now
We've come so far, I guess I'm proud
And I ain't worried about the wrinkles around my smile
I've got some scars, I've been around
I've felt some pain, I've seen some things, but I'm here now
Those good old days
You don't know, what you've got
Till it goes, till it's gone
You don't know, what you've got
Till it goes, till it's gone
I wish somebody would have told me babe
Some day, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of these good old days
Credit
Artikel Pilihan