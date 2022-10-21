Lirik Lagu Lagu I'll Be Your Shelter – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lagu I'll Be Your Shelter – Taylor Dayne

Mm, yeah

When there's clouds hangin' in the sky

And they're just not lettin' any light in

And you feel like you'd like to give in

Don't you give up so soon

What you need is a friend to count on

What you got baby you got someone

Who will stay when the rain is fallin'

And won't let it fall on you

I'll see you through

I'll cover you

With a love so deep and warm and true

I will be there, oh

Honey, I'll be your shelter

I'll be the one to take you through the night

Whenever you need shelter

I'll make everything alright, make everything alright, yeah

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na

I got arms strong enough to hold you

Get you through anything you go through

Anything that you need, you know

It's only a touch away

When your heart needs a heart beside it

Should be mine that's it's keepin' time with

'Cause I got so much love inside

It beats for you every day

I'll be the one

To give you love

When it seems like there's just not enough

Mine will be there, oh

Honey I'll be your shelter

I'll be the one to take you through the night

Whenever you need shelter

I'll make everything alright, make everything alright, yeah

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na

I'll be your shelter, be your shelter, baby

I'll see you through

I'll cover you

With a love so deep and warm and true

Mine will be there, oh

Honey, I'll be your shelter

I'll be the one to take you through the night

Whenever you need shelter

I'll make everything alright, make everything alright

And I'll be your shelter

I'll be the one to take you through the night

Whenever you need shelter

I'll make everything alright, make everything alright, yeah

Na, na, na-na-na-na (na-na-na)

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na (I'll be your shelter, be your shelter, baby)

Na, na, na-na-na-na (na-na-na-na)

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na (I'll be good for you)

Credit

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Can't Fight Fate

Rilis : 1990

Penulis : Diane Warren

Genre : Rock

Fakta Lagu I'll Be Your Shelter – Taylor Dayne

I'll Be Your Shelter adalah lagu Taylor Dayne dari album studio keduanya, Can't Fight Fate (1989). Ditulis oleh Diane Warren dan diproduseri oleh Ric Wake, lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 20 Maret 1990 oleh Arista Records sebagai single ketiga dari Can't Fight Fate.