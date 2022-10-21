Lirik Lagu Lagu I'll Be Your Shelter – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lagu I'll Be Your Shelter – Taylor Dayne
Mm, yeah
When there's clouds hangin' in the sky
And they're just not lettin' any light in
And you feel like you'd like to give in
Don't you give up so soon
What you need is a friend to count on
What you got baby you got someone
Who will stay when the rain is fallin'
And won't let it fall on you
I'll see you through
I'll cover you
With a love so deep and warm and true
I will be there, oh
Honey, I'll be your shelter
I'll be the one to take you through the night
Whenever you need shelter
I'll make everything alright, make everything alright, yeah
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na
I got arms strong enough to hold you
Get you through anything you go through
Anything that you need, you know
It's only a touch away
When your heart needs a heart beside it
Should be mine that's it's keepin' time with
'Cause I got so much love inside
It beats for you every day
I'll be the one
To give you love
When it seems like there's just not enough
Mine will be there, oh
Honey I'll be your shelter
I'll be the one to take you through the night
Whenever you need shelter
I'll make everything alright, make everything alright, yeah
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na
I'll be your shelter, be your shelter, baby
I'll see you through
I'll cover you
With a love so deep and warm and true
Mine will be there, oh
Honey, I'll be your shelter
I'll be the one to take you through the night
Whenever you need shelter
I'll make everything alright, make everything alright
And I'll be your shelter
I'll be the one to take you through the night
Whenever you need shelter
I'll make everything alright, make everything alright, yeah
Na, na, na-na-na-na (na-na-na)
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na (I'll be your shelter, be your shelter, baby)
Na, na, na-na-na-na (na-na-na-na)
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na-na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na (I'll be good for you)
Credit
Artis : Taylor Dayne
Album : Can't Fight Fate
Rilis : 1990
Penulis : Diane Warren
Genre : Rock
Fakta Lagu I'll Be Your Shelter – Taylor Dayne
I'll Be Your Shelter adalah lagu Taylor Dayne dari album studio keduanya, Can't Fight Fate (1989). Ditulis oleh Diane Warren dan diproduseri oleh Ric Wake, lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 20 Maret 1990 oleh Arista Records sebagai single ketiga dari Can't Fight Fate.
