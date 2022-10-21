Lirik Lagu Love Will Lead You Back – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Will Lead You Back – Taylor Dayne
Saying goodbye
Is never an easy thing
But you never said
That you'd stay forever
So if you must go
Oh, darling I set you free
But I know in time
That we'll be together
I won't try
To stop you now from leaving
'Cause in my heart I know
Love will lead you back
Someday I just know that
Love will lead you back to my arms
Where you belong
I'm sure, sure as stars are shining
One day you will find me again, it won't be long
One of these days our love will lead you back
One of these nights
Ooh, I'll hear your voice again
You're gonna say
Ooh, how much you missed me
You'll walk out this door
But someday you'll walk back in
And darling I know, ooh
I know this will be
Sometimes it takes
Sometime you on your own now
To find your way back home
Credit
Artis : Taylor Dayne
Album : Can't Fight Fate
Rilis : 1990
Penulis : Diane Warren
Genre : Pop, Soul
Fakta Lagu Love Will Lead You Back – Taylor Dayne
Love Will Lead You Back adalah lagu milik Taylor Dayne, lagu tersebut masuk dalam album studio keduanya, Can't Fight Fate (1989). Ditulis oleh Diane Warren dan diproduksi oleh Ric Wake, lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 20 Januari 1990 oleh Arista Records sebagai single kedua dari album.
Artikel Pilihan