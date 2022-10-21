Lirik Lagu Love Will Lead You Back – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Will Lead You Back – Taylor Dayne

Saying goodbye

Is never an easy thing

But you never said

That you'd stay forever

So if you must go

Oh, darling I set you free

But I know in time

That we'll be together

I won't try

To stop you now from leaving

'Cause in my heart I know

Love will lead you back

Someday I just know that

Love will lead you back to my arms

Where you belong

I'm sure, sure as stars are shining

One day you will find me again, it won't be long

One of these days our love will lead you back

One of these nights

Ooh, I'll hear your voice again

You're gonna say

Ooh, how much you missed me

You'll walk out this door

But someday you'll walk back in

And darling I know, ooh

I know this will be

Sometimes it takes

Sometime you on your own now

To find your way back home

Credit

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Can't Fight Fate

Rilis : 1990

Penulis : Diane Warren

Genre : Pop, Soul

Fakta Lagu Love Will Lead You Back – Taylor Dayne

Love Will Lead You Back adalah lagu milik Taylor Dayne, lagu tersebut masuk dalam album studio keduanya, Can't Fight Fate (1989). Ditulis oleh Diane Warren dan diproduksi oleh Ric Wake, lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 20 Januari 1990 oleh Arista Records sebagai single kedua dari album.