Lirik Lagu With Every Beat of My Heart – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With Every Beat of My Heart – Taylor Dayne

I keep getting closer

To the love I know

I'm ready and willing

Getting out of control

You win and you lose some

But if you stay in the game

Before you know it

You'll feel the fire

But don't get burned by the flame

You'll find the answer any day

With every beat of my heart

I keep getting closer to you

With every beat of my heart now

I know we're getting closer

To love with every beat

I just want to know you

More every day

And now it won't be long

Till I hear you say (say it, say it)

Say that you do boy

It's just a matter of time

Before you know it

You'll feel the fire

And it's burning deep inside

You'll find the answer

In his eyes

With every beat of my heart

I keep getting closer to you

With every beat of my heart now

I know we're getting closer to love

With every beat of my heart

I feel you moving closer to me, oh

With every beat of my heart

Baby I know it's becoming reality

With every beat

Credit

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Can't Fight Fate

Rilis : 1989

Penulis : Tommy Faragher, Lotti Golden, dan Arthur Baker

Genre : Dance Pop

Fakta Lagu With Every Beat of My Heart – Taylor Dayne

With Every Beat of My Heart adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Dayne. Penyanyi Amerika ini merilis lagu With Every Beat of My Heart sebagai salah satu lagu yang masuk dalam album studio keduanya Can't Fight Fate (1989).