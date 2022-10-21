Lirik Lagu Paralyzed - Delta Goodrem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Delta Goodrem.
Delta Goodrem. /

Paralyzed - Delta Goodrem

Doctor paused this life
He told me, "You won't fly"
Canceled everything
"You need some time to heal
And it may take a year
Reset the clocks again"

Is this the way life goes?

Everyone is singing their love songs
Now can't seem to find my own tune
I've been on the inside for so long
If they knew the truth

All of my plans have been silenced over night
All that I know is paralyzed
To learn to speak again
Amongst the frustration
How do I begin?
See, I will find my voice
Rebirth's the only choice
Will someone lend me a little patience?

It's just the way life goes

Everyone is singing their love songs
And I can't seem to find my own tune
I've been on the inside for so long
If they knew the truth

All of my plans have been silenced over night
All that I know is paralyzed
Is paralyzed

Is this the way that life goes?
It's just the way that life goes

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB
63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

20 Oktober 2022, 16:51 WIB
Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

20 Oktober 2022, 13:57 WIB
Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi dan Preview Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Jadwal, Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Skor
2

Kala Nyawa Brigadir J Hanya Seharga iPhone 13 Pro Max di Mata Ferdy Sambo Cs
3

Peluk Lesti Kejora, Rizky Billar: Terima Kasih Karena Masih Mau Menerima Saya Lagi
4

Pemberian Obat Sirup Dilarang, Dokter Deva Putriane Beri Saran untuk Orangtua
5

Masjid Jami Islamic Center Jakarta Kebakaran
6

Erik Ten Hag Ungkap Kondisi Skuad Setan Merah jelang Laga Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
7

Geger Kaca KRL di Stasiun Buaran Pecah Diduga Tembakan Senjata, Polisi: Bukan Peluru Nyasar, Lemparan Batu
8

BTS Jalani Wajib Militer, Ekonomi Korea Selatan Diprediksi Bakal Merugi
9

Beredar Video Kuat Maruf Mengantuk Berat Saat Sidang Kasus Brigadir J, Warganet: Serasa Gak Ada Beban
10

5 Penyebab Insomnia dan Cara Pencegahannya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Info Temanggung

Nasi Goreng Jalanan Lezat Bisa Jadi Ide Jualan, Ini Resep dan Cara membuatnya yang Praktis

Nasi Goreng Jalanan Lezat Bisa Jadi Ide Jualan, Ini Resep dan Cara membuatnya yang Praktis

21 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB

Media Pakuan

Super Gemas! Bayi Kembar Anisa Rahma Eks Cherrybelle dan Anandito Dwis Banjir Doa dari Netizen

Super Gemas! Bayi Kembar Anisa Rahma Eks Cherrybelle dan Anandito Dwis Banjir Doa dari Netizen

21 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

2 Twibbon Dies Natalis UPI Ke 68 Tahun 2022: Bingkai Foto Kekinian untuk Diunggah di Medsos

2 Twibbon Dies Natalis UPI Ke 68 Tahun 2022: Bingkai Foto Kekinian untuk Diunggah di Medsos

21 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

21 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

21 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Info Temanggung

Contoh Teks Amanat Pembina Upacara Tentang Motivasi Belajar, Singkat dan Jelas!

Contoh Teks Amanat Pembina Upacara Tentang Motivasi Belajar, Singkat dan Jelas!

21 Oktober 2022, 00:11 WIB

Info Temanggung

Ide Jualan Makanan Ringan Pisang Goreng Gula Merah, Begini Cara Membuatnya Ternyata Mudah!

Ide Jualan Makanan Ringan Pisang Goreng Gula Merah, Begini Cara Membuatnya Ternyata Mudah!

21 Oktober 2022, 00:11 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

21 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

21 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Minahasa

Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Belum Bisa Diotopsi, Polisi Kesulitan Selidiki Penyebab Kematian

Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Belum Bisa Diotopsi, Polisi Kesulitan Selidiki Penyebab Kematian

21 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Zona Priangan

MotoGP Mengkonfirmasi Jadwal Pengujian Resmi 2023, Dimulai Pasca Seri Pamungkas di Valencia pada 6 November

MotoGP Mengkonfirmasi Jadwal Pengujian Resmi 2023, Dimulai Pasca Seri Pamungkas di Valencia pada 6 November

21 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Modul 2: Ibu dan Bapak Guru Ceritakan Yuk tentang Waktu Favorit Bersama Murid Ketika

Kunci Jawaban Modul 2: Ibu dan Bapak Guru Ceritakan Yuk tentang Waktu Favorit Bersama Murid Ketika

21 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

21 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

21 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Barcelona vs Villarreal Pukul 02.00 WIB di La Liga Secara Online, Klik di Sini

Link Streaming Barcelona vs Villarreal Pukul 02.00 WIB di La Liga Secara Online, Klik di Sini

21 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Naik Bus Ngebut, Cita-citamu Bakal Terwujud

Mimpi Naik Bus Ngebut, Cita-citamu Bakal Terwujud

21 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tak Sampai 1 Menit, Amalkan Wirid yang Diijazahkan Mbah Moen Ini Supaya Tak Lebih Melarat

Tak Sampai 1 Menit, Amalkan Wirid yang Diijazahkan Mbah Moen Ini Supaya Tak Lebih Melarat

21 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 21 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Live Streaming NBA 2022-2023 Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Hari Ini

Live Streaming NBA 2022-2023 Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Hari Ini

21 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Menikah dengan Gadis yang 17 Tahun Lebih Muda, Aktor So Ji Sub Lupa Usianya Hampir 50 Tahun

Menikah dengan Gadis yang 17 Tahun Lebih Muda, Aktor So Ji Sub Lupa Usianya Hampir 50 Tahun

20 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Wow Keren Parah! Ini Baru Beneran Motor Listrik, Seperti Apa? Mari Kita Ulas Yamaha E01

Wow Keren Parah! Ini Baru Beneran Motor Listrik, Seperti Apa? Mari Kita Ulas Yamaha E01

20 Oktober 2022, 23:58 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kumpulan Kata-kata Motivasi yang Menentramkan Jiwa

Kumpulan Kata-kata Motivasi yang Menentramkan Jiwa

20 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Fulham vs Aston Villa Pukul 01.30 WIB di Liga Inggris Secara Online, Klik di Sini Sekarang

Link Streaming Fulham vs Aston Villa Pukul 01.30 WIB di Liga Inggris Secara Online, Klik di Sini Sekarang

20 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Portal Brebes

Mimpi Naik Bus Tingkat, Kamu akan Naik Jabatan

Mimpi Naik Bus Tingkat, Kamu akan Naik Jabatan

20 Oktober 2022, 23:56 WIB

Portal Majalengka

Kisah Santri Jawa Timur yang Dapat Berkah Mbah Kholil Bangkalan hingga Jadi Kyai Besar

Kisah Santri Jawa Timur yang Dapat Berkah Mbah Kholil Bangkalan hingga Jadi Kyai Besar

20 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB