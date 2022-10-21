Lirik Lagu Paralyzed - Delta Goodrem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paralyzed - Delta Goodrem

Doctor paused this life

He told me, "You won't fly"

Canceled everything

"You need some time to heal

And it may take a year

Reset the clocks again"

Is this the way life goes?

Everyone is singing their love songs

Now can't seem to find my own tune

I've been on the inside for so long

If they knew the truth

All of my plans have been silenced over night

All that I know is paralyzed

To learn to speak again

Amongst the frustration

How do I begin?

See, I will find my voice

Rebirth's the only choice

Will someone lend me a little patience?

It's just the way life goes

Everyone is singing their love songs

And I can't seem to find my own tune

I've been on the inside for so long

If they knew the truth

All of my plans have been silenced over night

All that I know is paralyzed

Is paralyzed

Is this the way that life goes?

It's just the way that life goes