Lirik Lagu Paralyzed - Delta Goodrem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Doctor paused this life
He told me, "You won't fly"
Canceled everything
"You need some time to heal
And it may take a year
Reset the clocks again"
Is this the way life goes?
Everyone is singing their love songs
Now can't seem to find my own tune
I've been on the inside for so long
If they knew the truth
All of my plans have been silenced over night
All that I know is paralyzed
To learn to speak again
Amongst the frustration
How do I begin?
See, I will find my voice
Rebirth's the only choice
Will someone lend me a little patience?
It's just the way life goes
Everyone is singing their love songs
And I can't seem to find my own tune
I've been on the inside for so long
If they knew the truth
All of my plans have been silenced over night
All that I know is paralyzed
Is paralyzed
Is this the way that life goes?
It's just the way that life goes
