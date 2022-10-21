Lirik Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne
Red roses, temptation
You make the most of an ify situation
I'm weighing my decision
Who's to say if it's love, or if it isn't?
Only time will tell
Just how well I'll get to know you
Don't mean to lead you on
But I want to take it slowly, slowly
So don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth the waiting for
Desire can mean danger
I wanna lover, not another stranger
I'm saving all my passion
Who's to say if it's love or just attraction?
Only time will tell
Just how well I'll get to know you
Don't mean to lead you on
But I want to take it slowly, slowly
So don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth waiting
And don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth the waiting
And my resistance is weakening, weakening
Every time we touch
'Cause baby, you got everything, everything
That I've been dreamin' of
So don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
But don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth the waiting
And don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more, yeah, yeah
But don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
But don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
But don't rush me
This love could be so much more
But don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
Credit
Artis : Taylor Dayne
Album : Tell It to My Heart
Rilis : 1988
Penulis : Jimmy George
Genre : R&B dan Pop
Fakta Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne
Don't Rush Me adalah lagu yang ditulis oleh Alexandra Forbes dan Jeff Franzel dan dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Taylor Dayne. Album ini dirilis pada akhir musim panas 1988 sebagai single keempat dari album debut Dayne, Tell it to My Heart.
