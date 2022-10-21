Lirik Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne

Red roses, temptation

You make the most of an ify situation

I'm weighing my decision

Who's to say if it's love, or if it isn't?

Only time will tell

Just how well I'll get to know you

Don't mean to lead you on

But I want to take it slowly, slowly

So don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

And don't rush me

This love could be so much more

It's well worth the waiting for

Desire can mean danger

I wanna lover, not another stranger

I'm saving all my passion

Who's to say if it's love or just attraction?

Only time will tell

Just how well I'll get to know you

Don't mean to lead you on

But I want to take it slowly, slowly

So don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

And don't rush me

This love could be so much more

It's well worth waiting

And don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

And don't rush me

This love could be so much more

It's well worth the waiting

And my resistance is weakening, weakening

Every time we touch

'Cause baby, you got everything, everything

That I've been dreamin' of

So don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

But don't rush me

This love could be so much more

It's well worth the waiting

And don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

And don't rush me

This love could be so much more, yeah, yeah

But don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

But don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

But don't rush me

This love could be so much more

But don't rush me

I've made that mistake before

Credit

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Tell It to My Heart

Rilis : 1988

Penulis : Jimmy George

Genre : R&B dan Pop

Fakta Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne

Don't Rush Me adalah lagu yang ditulis oleh Alexandra Forbes dan Jeff Franzel dan dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Taylor Dayne. Album ini dirilis pada akhir musim panas 1988 sebagai single keempat dari album debut Dayne, Tell it to My Heart.