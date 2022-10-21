Lirik Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Taylor Dayne
Taylor Dayne /YouTube/taylordayne

Lirik Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne

Red roses, temptation
You make the most of an ify situation
I'm weighing my decision
Who's to say if it's love, or if it isn't?
Only time will tell
Just how well I'll get to know you
Don't mean to lead you on
But I want to take it slowly, slowly
So don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth the waiting for
Desire can mean danger
I wanna lover, not another stranger
I'm saving all my passion
Who's to say if it's love or just attraction?
Only time will tell
Just how well I'll get to know you
Don't mean to lead you on
But I want to take it slowly, slowly
So don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth waiting
And don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth the waiting
And my resistance is weakening, weakening
Every time we touch
'Cause baby, you got everything, everything
That I've been dreamin' of
So don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
But don't rush me
This love could be so much more
It's well worth the waiting
And don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
And don't rush me
This love could be so much more, yeah, yeah
But don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
But don't rush me
I've made that mistake before
But don't rush me
This love could be so much more
But don't rush me
I've made that mistake before

Credit 

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Tell It to My Heart

Rilis : 1988

Penulis : Jimmy George

Genre : R&B dan Pop

Fakta Lagu Don’t Rush Me– Taylor Dayne

Don't Rush Me adalah lagu yang ditulis oleh Alexandra Forbes dan Jeff Franzel dan dibawakan oleh penyanyi Amerika, Taylor Dayne. Album ini dirilis pada akhir musim panas 1988 sebagai single keempat dari album debut Dayne, Tell it to My Heart.

Halaman:
1
2

