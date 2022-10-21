Lirik Lagu I'll Always Love You – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN
- 21 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Taylor Dayne
Taylor Dayne

Lirik Lagu I'll Always Love You – Taylor Dayne

Ooh-ooh-hoo-ooh, hey-heh-eh
For I'll always love you
For the rest of my days
You have won my heart and my soul
With your sweet, sexy ways
You gave me hope
When I needed someone near
You bring me happiness
Every day of every year
And I'll always love you
For all that you are
(All that you are)
You have made my life complete
You're my lucky star
You are the one
That I've been searching for
You are my everything
Tell me, who could ask for more?
And I'll always love you
Honey, this will never end
I need you by my side, baby (my side)
You're my lover, my friend
Oh-oh, my friend
You gave my world
A thrill I've never known
And filled my eager heart
With a love to call my own
And I'll always love you
You must know how much I do
You can count on me forever
And I will take good care of you
I'll always love you
(I will love you, I will love you)
Oh, I'm so happy that you're mine
(I will love you, I will love you)
I'll always love you
(I will love you, I will love you)
'Til the end of time
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Oh, oh
Ah-ah
Oh-oh-oh
Ooh yeah, ooh yeah, oh yeah
Oh-oh
Ah-ah
Oh-oh

Credit 

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Tell It to My Heart

Rilis : 1988

Penulis : Jimmy George

Genre : R&B dan Pop

Fakta Lagu Lagu I'll Always Love You – Taylor Dayne

I'll Always Love You adalah lagu milik penyanyi Amerika, Taylor Dayne. Lagu ini menjadi single ketiga dari album debutnya, Tell It to My Heart. Dayne dinominasikan untuk Grammy Award untuk Vokal R&B Wanita Terbaik untuk penampilannya membawakan I'll Always Love You pada tahun 1989. Lagu ini juga dinominasikan untuk Lagu R&B Terbaik tahun itu.

