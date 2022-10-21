Lirik Lagu I'll Always Love You – Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'll Always Love You – Taylor Dayne

Ooh-ooh-hoo-ooh, hey-heh-eh

For I'll always love you

For the rest of my days

You have won my heart and my soul

With your sweet, sexy ways

You gave me hope

When I needed someone near

You bring me happiness

Every day of every year

And I'll always love you

For all that you are

(All that you are)

You have made my life complete

You're my lucky star

You are the one

That I've been searching for

You are my everything

Tell me, who could ask for more?

And I'll always love you

Honey, this will never end

I need you by my side, baby (my side)

You're my lover, my friend

Oh-oh, my friend

You gave my world

A thrill I've never known

And filled my eager heart

With a love to call my own

And I'll always love you

You must know how much I do

You can count on me forever

And I will take good care of you

I'll always love you

(I will love you, I will love you)

Oh, I'm so happy that you're mine

(I will love you, I will love you)

I'll always love you

(I will love you, I will love you)

'Til the end of time

Ooh-ooh, ooh

Oh, oh

Ah-ah

Oh-oh-oh

Ooh yeah, ooh yeah, oh yeah

Oh-oh

Ah-ah

Oh-oh

Credit

Artis : Taylor Dayne

Album : Tell It to My Heart

Rilis : 1988

Penulis : Jimmy George

Genre : R&B dan Pop

Fakta Lagu Lagu I'll Always Love You – Taylor Dayne

I'll Always Love You adalah lagu milik penyanyi Amerika, Taylor Dayne. Lagu ini menjadi single ketiga dari album debutnya, Tell It to My Heart. Dayne dinominasikan untuk Grammy Award untuk Vokal R&B Wanita Terbaik untuk penampilannya membawakan I'll Always Love You pada tahun 1989. Lagu ini juga dinominasikan untuk Lagu R&B Terbaik tahun itu.