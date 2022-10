Lirik Lagu Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You) - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You) - Christina Aguilera

Come on over, come on over baby

Come on over, come on over baby

Come on over, come on over baby

Come on over, come on over baby

Hey boy, don't you know?

I've got something goin' on, yes I do

All my friends are gonna come

Gonna party all night long, ooh yeah

I know you know

I just want us to go

The fun we'll have

You'll never be alone

So boy, won't you come?

We will party 'til the dawn

Listen to me

Come over here baby

(All I want is you)

You make me go crazy

Now baby don't be shy

You better cross the line

I'm gonna love you right

(All I want is you)

Come on over, come on over baby

Come on over, come on over baby

I want you to know

You could be the one for me, yes you could

(Yes you could)

You've got all I'm lookin' for

You've got personality

I know

(I know)

You know

(You know)

I wanna give you more

(Give you more)

The things you do

I've never felt this way before