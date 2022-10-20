Lirik Lagu Summer Paradise – Simple Plan feat Sean Paul dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Summer Paradise – Simple Plan feat Sean Paul

My heart is sinking as I'm lifting

Up above the clouds away from you

And I can't believe I'm leaving

Oh, I don't know, know, know what I'm gonna do

But someday, I will find my way back

To where your name Is written in the sand

'Cause I remember every sunset

I remember every word you said

And we were never gonna say goodbye

Singing la-da-da-da-da

Tell me how to get back to

Back to summer paradise with you

And I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)

I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)

My soul is broken, the streets are frozen

I can't stop these feelings melting through

And I'd give away a thousand days

Oh, just to have another one with you

Where real life can wait

We're crashing like waves

We're playing in the sand

Holding your hand

'Cause I remember every sunset (I remember)

I remember every word you said

And we were never gonna say goodbye

Singing la-da-da-da-da

Tell me how to get back to

Back to summer paradise with you

And I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)



I'll be there in a heartbeat, oh-oh (Heartbeat)