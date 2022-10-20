Lirik Lagu Halo - Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
Remember those walls I built?
Well, baby, they're tumblin' down
And they didn't even put up a fight
They didn't even make a sound
I found a way to let you win
But I never really had a doubt
Standin' in the light of your halo
I got my angel now
[Pre-Chorus]
It's like I've been awakened
Every rule, I had you breakin'
It's the risk that I'm takin'
I ain't never gonna shut you out
[Chorus]
Everywhere I'm lookin' now
I'm surrounded by your embrace
Baby, I can see your halo
You know you're my savin' grace
You're everything I need and more
It's written all over your face
Baby, I can feel your halo
Pray it won't fade away
[Post-Chorus]
I can feel your halo, halo, halo
I can see your halo, halo, halo
I can feel your halo, halo, halo
I can see your halo, halo, halo
[Verse 2]
