Lirik Lagu Halo - Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Halo - Beyonce

[Verse 1]

Remember those walls I built?

Well, baby, they're tumblin' down

And they didn't even put up a fight

They didn't even make a sound

I found a way to let you win

But I never really had a doubt

Standin' in the light of your halo

I got my angel now

[Pre-Chorus]

It's like I've been awakened

Every rule, I had you breakin'

It's the risk that I'm takin'

I ain't never gonna shut you out

[Chorus]

Everywhere I'm lookin' now

I'm surrounded by your embrace

Baby, I can see your halo

You know you're my savin' grace

You're everything I need and more

It's written all over your face

Baby, I can feel your halo

Pray it won't fade away

[Post-Chorus]

I can feel your halo, halo, halo

I can see your halo, halo, halo

I can feel your halo, halo, halo

I can see your halo, halo, halo



[Verse 2]