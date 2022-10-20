Lirik Lagu Halo - Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 04:36 WIB
Video musik Halo dari Beyonce, simak lirik lagu dan faktanya.
Video musik Halo dari Beyonce, simak lirik lagu dan faktanya. /YouTube BeyonceVEVO

Lirik lagu Halo - Beyonce

[Verse 1]

Remember those walls I built?
Well, baby, they're tumblin' down
And they didn't even put up a fight
They didn't even make a sound
I found a way to let you win
But I never really had a doubt
Standin' in the light of your halo
I got my angel now

[Pre-Chorus]

It's like I've been awakened
Every rule, I had you breakin'
It's the risk that I'm takin'
I ain't never gonna shut you out

[Chorus]

Everywhere I'm lookin' now
I'm surrounded by your embrace
Baby, I can see your halo
You know you're my savin' grace
You're everything I need and more
It's written all over your face
Baby, I can feel your halo
Pray it won't fade away

[Post-Chorus]

I can feel your halo, halo, halo
I can see your halo, halo, halo
I can feel your halo, halo, halo
I can see your halo, halo, halo
 
[Verse 2]

Halaman:
1
2
3
4

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Cara Tanamkan Kebiasaan Baik pada Anak, Perlu Dimulai Sejak Dini
2

Sejumlah Kota di Ukraina Mengalami Pemadaman Listrik Akibat Perang
3

IDAI Larang Penggunaan Paracetamol, Ungkap Cara Penanganan Anak Sakit
4

Ada 189 Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut Misterius di Indonesia, Kemenkes: Harus Hati-hati saat Anak Mengeluh
5

Rizky Billar Tolak Mentah-mentah Ajakan Umrah Meski Gratis, Ustaz Subki: Lestinya Mau
6

Anak Jadi Alasan Cabut Laporan KDRT, Lesti Kejora Disebut Bucin oleh Ketua KPAI
7

Diduga Jadi Korban Mafia Tanah Senilai Rp 1 Triliun, John Hamenda Minta Polri Usut Tuntas Kasusnya
8

Kejaksaan Tinggi DKI Tahan Advokat Alvin Lim Terkait Pemalsuan Surat
9

Datang ke Polres, Rizky Billar dan Lesti Kejora Tampil Mesra di Hadapan Publik
10

Cegah Serangan, Rusia Klaim Kerahkan Senjata Nuklir untuk Lindungi Empat Wilayah yang Dicaplok

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Depok

Jadwal TV SCTV dan Indosiar Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Tayang Histeria Pesta Bola Dunia 2022

Jadwal TV SCTV dan Indosiar Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Tayang Histeria Pesta Bola Dunia 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUNCI JAWABAN IPA Kelas 9 Halaman 165-166 Semester 1, Aktivitas 4.1 Gejala Listrik Statis Terbaru 2022

KUNCI JAWABAN IPA Kelas 9 Halaman 165-166 Semester 1, Aktivitas 4.1 Gejala Listrik Statis Terbaru 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Portal Jember

Jaga Kebugaran Selama Persib Libur, Daisuke Sato Terbang ke Thailand

Jaga Kebugaran Selama Persib Libur, Daisuke Sato Terbang ke Thailand

20 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Lamongan Today

Eksklusif bagi Dewasa? Link Download TikTok 18 Plus Mod Apk Disertai URL, Bahaya Bagi Pengguna Di Bawah Umur?

Eksklusif bagi Dewasa? Link Download TikTok 18 Plus Mod Apk Disertai URL, Bahaya Bagi Pengguna Di Bawah Umur?

20 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal Indosiar Hari Ini, KEREN! Ada Mega Series Panggilan, hingga D'Academy S5

Jadwal Indosiar Hari Ini, KEREN! Ada Mega Series Panggilan, hingga D'Academy S5

20 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Jababeka News

BREAKING NEWS !! AFC Untungkan Timnas Indonesia Usai Masuk di Pot 2 Piala Asia 2023 di Uzbekistan

BREAKING NEWS !! AFC Untungkan Timnas Indonesia Usai Masuk di Pot 2 Piala Asia 2023 di Uzbekistan

20 Oktober 2022, 06:18 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Jadwal dan Lokasi Booster Vaksin di Jabodetabek Hingga 23 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Booster Vaksin di Jabodetabek Hingga 23 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 06:18 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Anda harus Jauhi Perdebatan dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Anda harus Jauhi Perdebatan dengan Pasangan

20 Oktober 2022, 06:18 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Jadilah Si Cerdik, Temukan 3 Perbedaan di Gambar Pasangan Suami Istri dalam Waktu 15 Detik

Tes IQ: Jadilah Si Cerdik, Temukan 3 Perbedaan di Gambar Pasangan Suami Istri dalam Waktu 15 Detik

20 Oktober 2022, 06:18 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Bioskop Trans TV Hari Ini, 20 Oktober 2022: USS Indianapolis Men of Courage dan Winchester

Jadwal Bioskop Trans TV Hari Ini, 20 Oktober 2022: USS Indianapolis Men of Courage dan Winchester

20 Oktober 2022, 06:17 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Resmi, Kemdikbud Minta Guru dan Kepala Sekolah Segera Daftar Program Baru Ini. Tinggal Dua Hari Lagi...

Resmi, Kemdikbud Minta Guru dan Kepala Sekolah Segera Daftar Program Baru Ini. Tinggal Dua Hari Lagi...

20 Oktober 2022, 06:17 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Prakiraan Cuaca Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Kabupaten Pemalang, Berawan Sepanjang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Kabupaten Pemalang, Berawan Sepanjang Hari

20 Oktober 2022, 06:17 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Brownis, Rumpi, dan Sweet Daddy

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Brownis, Rumpi, dan Sweet Daddy

20 Oktober 2022, 06:17 WIB

Desk Jabar

Polres Bogor Amankan Pelaku Pengrusakan Pagar Gereja HKBP Cibinong, Menyusul Cekcok Dua Kubu

Polres Bogor Amankan Pelaku Pengrusakan Pagar Gereja HKBP Cibinong, Menyusul Cekcok Dua Kubu

20 Oktober 2022, 06:16 WIB

Malang Terkini

Resmi! BPOM Larang 4 Obat Sirup Ini Beredar Karena Mengandung DEG dan EG, Wamenkes: 18 Obat Sedang Diuji

Resmi! BPOM Larang 4 Obat Sirup Ini Beredar Karena Mengandung DEG dan EG, Wamenkes: 18 Obat Sedang Diuji

20 Oktober 2022, 06:16 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Erick, Sirkuit Pertamina Mandalika Siap Gelar Moto GP 2023

Erick, Sirkuit Pertamina Mandalika Siap Gelar Moto GP 2023

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 20 Oktober 2022

Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

dr. Armansjah Dara Sjahruddin Beri Tips Cegah Kulit Kusam dan Kering agar Terlihat Glowing

dr. Armansjah Dara Sjahruddin Beri Tips Cegah Kulit Kusam dan Kering agar Terlihat Glowing

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Update Temuan Kemenkes Soal Obat Sirup dan Penyebab Gagal Ginjal Akut, Waspada Jika Ada Gejala Ini pada Anak

Update Temuan Kemenkes Soal Obat Sirup dan Penyebab Gagal Ginjal Akut, Waspada Jika Ada Gejala Ini pada Anak

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Ada TikTok Wow, Makan Enak, Hercai, Dream High dan Biar Viral

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Ada TikTok Wow, Makan Enak, Hercai, Dream High dan Biar Viral

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Akan Tayang Triple Threat dan Before I Fall

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Akan Tayang Triple Threat dan Before I Fall

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Ternyata Ayam Dimasak dengan Bumbu Spesial Ini Enak Banget, Mudah dan Ekonomis, Bisa Jadi Menu Harian di Rumah

Ternyata Ayam Dimasak dengan Bumbu Spesial Ini Enak Banget, Mudah dan Ekonomis, Bisa Jadi Menu Harian di Rumah

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Labobar Bulan Oktober 2022 Rute Balikpapan ke Pantoloan dan Bitung Serta Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Labobar Bulan Oktober 2022 Rute Balikpapan ke Pantoloan dan Bitung Serta Harga Tiket

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Datang ke Sini

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Datang ke Sini

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal GTV Hari Ini, SERU! Ada Legenda Sang Penunggu, hIngga Melting Me Softly

Jadwal GTV Hari Ini, SERU! Ada Legenda Sang Penunggu, hIngga Melting Me Softly

20 Oktober 2022, 06:15 WIB