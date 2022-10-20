Lirik Lagu There Goes My Baby - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

There Goes My Baby - Usher

Yeah

Right

Usher baby, okay

Yeah man, right

There goes my baby

(Ooh girl, look at you)

You don't know how, good, it

Feels to call you my girl

There goes my baby

Loving everything you do

Ooh girl, look at you

Bet you ain't know that I be checking you out

When you be putting your heels on

I swear your body's so perfect, baby

How you work it, baby yeah

I love the way that you be poking it out

Girl, give me something to feel on

So please believe we gone be twerking it out

By the end of the night, baby

I've been waiting all day to wrap my hands

Around your waist and kiss your face

Wouldn't trade this feeling for nothing

Not even for a minute

And I'll sit here long as it takes

To get you all alone

But as soon as you come walking my way

You gon' hear me say

There goes my baby (there she goes, there she goes, there she goes)

(Ooh girl look at you)

You don't know how good it feels to call you my girl (you don't know)

There goes my baby

(There she goes, there she goes, there she goes, no, no, no)

Loving everything you do

Ooh girl, look at you

I get the chills whenever I see your face

And you in the place girl

Feel like I'm in a movie, baby

I'm like ooh wee baby, oh

Like waterfalls your hair falls down to your waist

Can I get a taste, girl?

No need to keep this baby

I ain't ashamed of calling your name, girl

I've been waiting all day to wrap my hands

Around your waist and kiss your face

Wouldn't trade this feeling for nothing

Not even for a minute

And I'll sit here long as it takes

To get you all alone

But as soon as you come walking my way

You gon' hear me say

There goes my baby (that's my baby)

(Ooh girl, look at you)

You don't know how good it feels to call you my girl

(You don't know)

There goes my baby

(My baby, oh)

Loving everything you do

Ooh girl, look at you

And girl, I feel like it's our first time

Every time we get together

Baby loving you feels better than

Everything, anything

Put on my heart you don't need a ring

And I promise our time away won't change my love