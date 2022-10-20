Lirik Lagu There Goes My Baby - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah
Right
Usher baby, okay
Yeah man, right
There goes my baby
(Ooh girl, look at you)
You don't know how, good, it
Feels to call you my girl
There goes my baby
Loving everything you do
Ooh girl, look at you
Bet you ain't know that I be checking you out
When you be putting your heels on
I swear your body's so perfect, baby
How you work it, baby yeah
I love the way that you be poking it out
Girl, give me something to feel on
So please believe we gone be twerking it out
By the end of the night, baby
I've been waiting all day to wrap my hands
Around your waist and kiss your face
Wouldn't trade this feeling for nothing
Not even for a minute
And I'll sit here long as it takes
To get you all alone
But as soon as you come walking my way
You gon' hear me say
There goes my baby (there she goes, there she goes, there she goes)
(Ooh girl look at you)
You don't know how good it feels to call you my girl (you don't know)
There goes my baby
(There she goes, there she goes, there she goes, no, no, no)
Loving everything you do
Ooh girl, look at you
I get the chills whenever I see your face
And you in the place girl
Feel like I'm in a movie, baby
I'm like ooh wee baby, oh
Like waterfalls your hair falls down to your waist
Can I get a taste, girl?
No need to keep this baby
I ain't ashamed of calling your name, girl
I've been waiting all day to wrap my hands
Around your waist and kiss your face
Wouldn't trade this feeling for nothing
Not even for a minute
And I'll sit here long as it takes
To get you all alone
But as soon as you come walking my way
You gon' hear me say
There goes my baby (that's my baby)
(Ooh girl, look at you)
You don't know how good it feels to call you my girl
(You don't know)
There goes my baby
(My baby, oh)
Loving everything you do
Ooh girl, look at you
And girl, I feel like it's our first time
Every time we get together
Baby loving you feels better than
Everything, anything
Put on my heart you don't need a ring
And I promise our time away won't change my love
