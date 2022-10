City of Angels - Em Beihold

It’s hard having a heart in the city

Look at the stars, waitin' for someone to tell you you’re pretty, you’re enough

So it goes, I don’t know, what the feeling’s like to be comfortable

With a stranger in your skin

Don’t know why you let them in

We used to talk about the fakers in LA

But now you’re one of ‘em and damn it hurts to say