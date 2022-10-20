Lirik Lagu Amsterdam – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Amsterdam - Imagine Dragons

I'm sorry, mother I'm sorry, I let you down

Well, these days I'm fine

No these days I tend to lie

I'll take the West train, just by the side of Amsterdam

Just by my left brain, just by the side of the Tin man

I'm sorry, brother I'm sorry, I let cha down

Well, these days you're fine

No these days you tend to lie

You'll take the West train, just by the side of Amsterdam

Just by your left brain, just by the side of the Tin man

Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it

It's hard, believe me I've tried

But I keep coming up short

I'm sorry, lover You're sorry, I bring you down

Well, these days I try and these days I tend to lie

Kinda thought I was a mystery and then I thought I wasn't meant to be

You said yourself fantastically, "Congratulations you were all alone"

Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it

It's hard, believe me I've tried

Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it

It's hard, believe me I've tried

But the rain won't fall for the both of us

The sun won't shine on the both of us

Believe me when I say, that I wouldn't have it any other way

Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it

It's hard, believe me I've tried

But I won't wait much longer 'cause these walls they're crashing down

And I won't wait much longer 'cause these walls they're crashing down

And I keep coming up short

