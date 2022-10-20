Lirik Lagu Amsterdam – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Amsterdam - Imagine Dragons
I'm sorry, mother I'm sorry, I let you down
Well, these days I'm fine
No these days I tend to lie
I'll take the West train, just by the side of Amsterdam
Just by my left brain, just by the side of the Tin man
I'm sorry, brother I'm sorry, I let cha down
Well, these days you're fine
No these days you tend to lie
You'll take the West train, just by the side of Amsterdam
Just by your left brain, just by the side of the Tin man
Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it
It's hard, believe me I've tried
But I keep coming up short
I'm sorry, lover You're sorry, I bring you down
Well, these days I try and these days I tend to lie
Kinda thought I was a mystery and then I thought I wasn't meant to be
You said yourself fantastically, "Congratulations you were all alone"
Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it
It's hard, believe me I've tried
Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it
It's hard, believe me I've tried
But the rain won't fall for the both of us
The sun won't shine on the both of us
Believe me when I say, that I wouldn't have it any other way
Your time will come if you wait for it, if you wait for it
It's hard, believe me I've tried
But I won't wait much longer 'cause these walls they're crashing down
And I won't wait much longer 'cause these walls they're crashing down
And I keep coming up short
Credit
Artikel Pilihan