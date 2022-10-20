Lirik Lagu The Catalyst – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Catalyst – Linkin Park

God, bless us everyone

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

And it can't be outfought

It can't be outdone

It can't be outmatched

It can't be outrun, no!

God, bless us everyone

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

And it can't be outfought

It can't be outdone

It can't be outmatched

It can't be outrun, no!

And when I close my eyes tonight

To symphonies of blinding light

God, bless us everyone

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

Oh, like memories in cold decay

Transmissions echoing away

Far from the world of you and I

Where oceans bleed into the sky

God, save us everyone

Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?

For the sins of our hand

The sins of our tongue

The sins of our fathers

The sins of our young, no!

God, save us everyone

Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?

For the sins of our hand

The sins of our tongue

The sins of our fathers

The sins of our young, no!

And when I close my eyes tonight

To symphonies of blinding light!

God, save us everyone

Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?

Oh, like memories in cold decay

Transmissions echoing away

Far from the world of you and I

Where oceans bleed into the sky