Lirik Lagu The Catalyst – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Catalyst – Linkin Park
God, bless us everyone
We're a broken people living under loaded gun
And it can't be outfought
It can't be outdone
It can't be outmatched
It can't be outrun, no!
God, bless us everyone
We're a broken people living under loaded gun
And it can't be outfought
It can't be outdone
It can't be outmatched
It can't be outrun, no!
And when I close my eyes tonight
To symphonies of blinding light
God, bless us everyone
We're a broken people living under loaded gun
Oh, like memories in cold decay
Transmissions echoing away
Far from the world of you and I
Where oceans bleed into the sky
God, save us everyone
Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?
For the sins of our hand
The sins of our tongue
The sins of our fathers
The sins of our young, no!
God, save us everyone
Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?
For the sins of our hand
The sins of our tongue
The sins of our fathers
The sins of our young, no!
And when I close my eyes tonight
To symphonies of blinding light!
God, save us everyone
Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?
Oh, like memories in cold decay
Transmissions echoing away
Far from the world of you and I
Where oceans bleed into the sky
Artikel Pilihan