Lirik Happy Now - Zedd & Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happy Now - Zedd & Elley Duhé

[Chorus: Elley Duhé]

You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?



[Verse 1: Elley Duhé]

You're the only one who can up and run

Leave me just as empty as the day you came

And you hold all the cards, all the broken hearts

Strung over your shoulder till it's all in vain



[Pre-Chorus: Elley Duhé]

And only you know the strength of your teeth

The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep

And lonely



[Chorus: Elley Duhé]

You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?



[Post-Chorus]

You're the only one who can



[Verse 2: Elley Duhé]

In the palm of your hands you can make me dance

Spin me around in circles till I'm wrapped in string

You keep on talking sweet till your fingers bleed

But don't you dare ask me how I've been



[Pre-Chorus: Elley Duhé]

Now only you know the strength of your teeth

The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep

And lonely



[Chorus: Elley Duhé]

You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?



[Post-Chorus]

You're the only one who can

You're the only, you're the only

You're the only one who can

You're the only, you're the only



[Outro]

World away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Credit

Artis: Zedd & Elley Duhé

Album: Hot Party Winter 2019

Tahun: 2018

Genre: Pop, EDM

Songwriter: Zedd, Lotus IV, Sarah Aarons & Noonie Bao



Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini



Pada lagu Happy Now, penyanyi serta penulis lagu Elley Duhé menyanyikan tentang mantan kekasih yang meninggalkannya.



Sehingga, dirinya bertanya-tanya apakah mereka benar-benar senang dengan apa yang mereka lakukan.



Lagu ini pertama kali diperdengarkan pada Agustus 2017 dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Billboard.



Lagu Happy Now ini pada awalnya berjudul Are You Happy Now dengan menampilkan penyanyi Norwegia Sigrid dan dimainkan di Billboard selama wawancara yang sama.



Pada saat itu juga, Zedd juga membawakan versi demo The Middle dengan vokal Sarah Aarons.



Lagu Happy Now yang berdurasi tiga menit 28 detik ini berhasil disertifikasi Platinum oleh RIAA pada 31 Maret 2022. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***