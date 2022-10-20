Lirik Happy Now - Zedd & Elley Duhé dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Chorus: Elley Duhé]
You're a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
[Verse 1: Elley Duhé]
You're the only one who can up and run
Leave me just as empty as the day you came
And you hold all the cards, all the broken hearts
Strung over your shoulder till it's all in vain
[Pre-Chorus: Elley Duhé]
And only you know the strength of your teeth
The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep
And lonely
[Chorus: Elley Duhé]
You're a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
Are you happy now?
[Post-Chorus]
You're the only one who can
[Verse 2: Elley Duhé]
In the palm of your hands you can make me dance
Spin me around in circles till I'm wrapped in string
You keep on talking sweet till your fingers bleed
But don't you dare ask me how I've been
[Pre-Chorus: Elley Duhé]
Now only you know the strength of your teeth
The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep
And lonely
[Chorus: Elley Duhé]
You're a world away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
Are you happy now?
[Post-Chorus]
You're the only one who can
You're the only, you're the only
You're the only one who can
You're the only, you're the only
[Outro]
World away
Somewhere in the crowd
In a foreign place
Are you happy now?
There's nothing left to say
So I shut my mouth
So won't you tell me, babe
Are you happy now?
Credit
Artis: Zedd & Elley Duhé
Album: Hot Party Winter 2019
Tahun: 2018
Genre: Pop, EDM
Songwriter: Zedd, Lotus IV, Sarah Aarons & Noonie Bao
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Pada lagu Happy Now, penyanyi serta penulis lagu Elley Duhé menyanyikan tentang mantan kekasih yang meninggalkannya.
Sehingga, dirinya bertanya-tanya apakah mereka benar-benar senang dengan apa yang mereka lakukan.
Lagu ini pertama kali diperdengarkan pada Agustus 2017 dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Billboard.
Lagu Happy Now ini pada awalnya berjudul Are You Happy Now dengan menampilkan penyanyi Norwegia Sigrid dan dimainkan di Billboard selama wawancara yang sama.
Pada saat itu juga, Zedd juga membawakan versi demo The Middle dengan vokal Sarah Aarons.
Lagu Happy Now yang berdurasi tiga menit 28 detik ini berhasil disertifikasi Platinum oleh RIAA pada 31 Maret 2022. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***
