Lirik Lagu Points of Authority – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Points of Authority – Linkin Park
Forfeit the game before somebody else
Takes you out of the frame
And puts your name to shame
Cover up your face, you can't run the race
The pace is too fast, you just won't last
You love the way I look at you
While taking pleasure in the awful things you put me through
You take away if I give in
My life, my pride is broken
You like to think you're never wrong
(You live what you've learned)
You have to act like you're someone
(You live what you've learned)
You want someone to hurt like you
(You live what you've learned)
You wanna share what you have been through
(You live what you've learned)
You love the things I say I'll do
The way I hurt myself again just to get back at you
You take away when I give in
My life, my pride is broken
You like to think you're never wrong
(You live what you've learned)
You have to act like you're someone
(You live what you've learned)
You want someone to hurt like you
(You live what you've learned)
You wanna share what you have been through
(You live what you've learned)
Forfeit the game before somebody else
Takes you out of the frame
And puts your name to shame
Cover up your face, you can't run the race
The pace is too fast, you just won't last
Forfeit the game before somebody else
Takes you out of the frame
And puts your name to shame
Cover up your face, you can't run the race
The pace is too fast, you just won't last
You like to think you're never wrong
(You live what you've learned)
You have to act like you're someone
(You live what you've learned)
You want someone to hurt like you
(You live what you've learned)
You wanna share what you have been through
(You live what you've learned)
