Lirik Lagu Points of Authority – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Points of Authority – Linkin Park

Forfeit the game before somebody else

Takes you out of the frame

And puts your name to shame

Cover up your face, you can't run the race

The pace is too fast, you just won't last

You love the way I look at you

While taking pleasure in the awful things you put me through

You take away if I give in

My life, my pride is broken

You like to think you're never wrong

(You live what you've learned)

You have to act like you're someone

(You live what you've learned)

You want someone to hurt like you

(You live what you've learned)

You wanna share what you have been through

(You live what you've learned)

You love the things I say I'll do

The way I hurt myself again just to get back at you

You take away when I give in

My life, my pride is broken

You like to think you're never wrong

(You live what you've learned)

You have to act like you're someone

(You live what you've learned)

You want someone to hurt like you

(You live what you've learned)

You wanna share what you have been through

(You live what you've learned)

Forfeit the game before somebody else

Takes you out of the frame

And puts your name to shame

Cover up your face, you can't run the race

The pace is too fast, you just won't last

Forfeit the game before somebody else

Takes you out of the frame

And puts your name to shame

Cover up your face, you can't run the race

The pace is too fast, you just won't last

You like to think you're never wrong

(You live what you've learned)

You have to act like you're someone

(You live what you've learned)

You want someone to hurt like you

(You live what you've learned)

You wanna share what you have been through

(You live what you've learned)