Lirik Lagu One More Try - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Have you ever felt out of place
Like something knocked you off, off your wave
You try to lift your head up
To show 'em what you're made of
I used to always feel too afraid
To take that extra step, make a change
But now I've gotta stand up
And show 'em what I'm made of
Ooh, we all were born to break the rules
I know I've got a lot of hill to climb
But on this starry night I'm feeling new
Oh, oh anything goes
This is the moment I've waited for
Won't hold it back, no not any more
I'm starting over with tears in my eyes
All that I'm asking is one more try
I've made mistakes and I've let you down
Been young and stupid, I see it now
I'm starting over with tears in my eyes
All that I'm asking is one more try
Sick of being told who I am
Been put into a box, no not again
It's time for me to step out
And show 'em what I'm all about
'Cuz ooh, we all were born to break the rules
I know I've got a lot of hill to climb
But on this starry night I'm feeling new
Oh, oh anything goes
This is the moment I've waited for
Won't hold it back, no not any more
I'm starting over with tears in my eyes
All that I'm asking is one more try
I've made mistakes and I've let you down
Been young and stupid, I see it now
I'm starting over with tears in my eyes
All that I'm asking is one more try
One more try
