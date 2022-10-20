Lirik Lagu One More Try - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

One More Try - Jessie J

Have you ever felt out of place

Like something knocked you off, off your wave

You try to lift your head up

To show 'em what you're made of

I used to always feel too afraid

To take that extra step, make a change

But now I've gotta stand up

And show 'em what I'm made of

Ooh, we all were born to break the rules

I know I've got a lot of hill to climb

But on this starry night I'm feeling new

Oh, oh anything goes

This is the moment I've waited for

Won't hold it back, no not any more

I'm starting over with tears in my eyes

All that I'm asking is one more try

I've made mistakes and I've let you down

Been young and stupid, I see it now

I'm starting over with tears in my eyes

All that I'm asking is one more try

Sick of being told who I am

Been put into a box, no not again

It's time for me to step out

And show 'em what I'm all about

'Cuz ooh, we all were born to break the rules

I know I've got a lot of hill to climb

But on this starry night I'm feeling new

Oh, oh anything goes

This is the moment I've waited for

Won't hold it back, no not any more

I'm starting over with tears in my eyes

All that I'm asking is one more try

I've made mistakes and I've let you down

Been young and stupid, I see it now

I'm starting over with tears in my eyes

All that I'm asking is one more try

One more try