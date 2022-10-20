Lirik Lagu Cloudbusting - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cloudbusting - Kate Bush

I still dream of Orgonon

I wake up crying

You're making rain

And you're just in reach

When you and sleep escape me

You're like my yo-yo

That glowed in the dark

What made it special

Made it dangerous

So I bury it

And forget

But every time it rains

You're here in my head

Like the sun coming out

Ooh, I just know that something good is gonna happen

I don't know when

But just saying it could even make it happen

On top of the world

Looking over the edge

You could see them coming

You looked too small

In their big black car

To be a threat to the men in power

I hid my yo-yo

In the garden

I can't hide you

From the government

Oh, God, Daddy

I won't forget

'Cause every time it rains

You're here in my head

Like the sun coming out

Ooh, I just know that something good is gonna happen

I don't know when

But just saying it could even make it happen

And every time it rains

You're here in my head

Like the sun coming out

Like your son's coming out

Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen

And I don't know when

But just saying it could even make it happen

Ooh, just saying it could even make it happen

We're cloudbusting daddy