Lirik Lagu Elevation - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

High, higher than the sun
You shoot me from a gun
I need you to elevate me here
At the corner of your lips
As the orbit of your hips
Eclipse, you elevate my soul
I've got no self-control
Been living like a mole
Now going down, excavation
I and I in the sky
You make me feel like I can fly
So high, elevation
A star, lit up like a cigar
Strung out like a guitar
Maybe you could educate my mind
Explain all these controls
I can't sing but I've got soul
The goal is elevation
I've lost all self-control
Been living like a mole
Now going down, excavation
I and I in the sky
You make me feel like I can fly
So high, elevation
Love, lift me out of these blues
Won't you tell me something true
I believe in you
A mole, digging in a hole
Digging up my soul
Going down, excavation
I and I in the sky
You make me feel like I can fly
So high, elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: All That You Can't Leave Behind
Dirilis: 2001
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock
Songwriters: Bono|
Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois
