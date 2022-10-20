Lirik Lagu Elevation - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Elevation - U2

High, higher than the sun

You shoot me from a gun

I need you to elevate me here

At the corner of your lips

As the orbit of your hips

Eclipse, you elevate my soul

I've got no self-control

Been living like a mole

Now going down, excavation

I and I in the sky

You make me feel like I can fly

So high, elevation

A star, lit up like a cigar

Strung out like a guitar

Maybe you could educate my mind

Explain all these controls

I can't sing but I've got soul

The goal is elevation

I've lost all self-control

Been living like a mole

Now going down, excavation

I and I in the sky

You make me feel like I can fly

So high, elevation

Love, lift me out of these blues

Won't you tell me something true

I believe in you

A mole, digging in a hole

Digging up my soul

Going down, excavation

I and I in the sky

You make me feel like I can fly

So high, elevation

Elevation

Elevation

Elevation

Elevation

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: All That You Can't Leave Behind

Dirilis: 2001

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock

Songwriters: Bono|

Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois