Lirik Lagu Blink of an Eye – Morad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blink of an Eye – Morad

It comes out of nowhere

Hard to see it coming

Blessing and lesson

In a disguise

The miles you've been through

The aces up your sleeve or

Whatever

Won't be of much help

This time

When it takes a hold on you (takes a hold on)

You'll be throwing cautions to the wind

Raise and all in



In the blink of an eye

Lose lose control

In the blink of an eye

Washed washed away

In the blink of an eye

Lose lose control

You just don't bat an eye



You'll be taken to somewhere

Where you won't feel the ground

No no no

Feels like you're being crowned

And that feeling put a knife on your neck



When it takes a hold on you (takes a hold on)

You'll be throwing cautions to the wind

Raise and all in



In the blink of an eye

Lose lose control

In the blink of an eye

Washed washed away

In the blink of an eye

Lose lose control

You just don't bat an eye



Lose control

Washed away

Throwing cautions to the wind

Raise and all in



In the blink of an eye

Hard to see it coming

It's anyone it's anyone's call

In the blink of an eye

Credits

Artis: Morad

Album: Blink of an Eye

Dirilis: 2019

Pencipta: Morad

Produced by Karis, Audi Cabrio

Mixed & Mastered by Karis

Recorded at 3Line Studio

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2019 dan merupakan album pertama yang berhasil dirilis oleh Morad. Dalam debut ini ia mulai dengan langkah yang serius, terutama urusan produksi.

Morad menggandeng Karis (gitaris DeadSquad) dan Indra Lesmana Project (ILP) sebagai music producer dan Audi Cabrio sebagai co-producer.