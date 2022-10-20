Lirik Lagu Blink of an Eye – Morad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blink of an Eye – Morad
It comes out of nowhere
Hard to see it coming
Blessing and lesson
In a disguise
The miles you've been through
The aces up your sleeve or
Whatever
Won't be of much help
This time
When it takes a hold on you (takes a hold on)
You'll be throwing cautions to the wind
Raise and all in
In the blink of an eye
Lose lose control
In the blink of an eye
Washed washed away
In the blink of an eye
Lose lose control
You just don't bat an eye
You'll be taken to somewhere
Where you won't feel the ground
No no no
Feels like you're being crowned
And that feeling put a knife on your neck
When it takes a hold on you (takes a hold on)
You'll be throwing cautions to the wind
Raise and all in
In the blink of an eye
Lose lose control
In the blink of an eye
Washed washed away
In the blink of an eye
Lose lose control
You just don't bat an eye
Lose control
Washed away
Throwing cautions to the wind
Raise and all in
In the blink of an eye
Hard to see it coming
It's anyone it's anyone's call
In the blink of an eye
Credits
Artis: Morad
Album: Blink of an Eye
Dirilis: 2019
Pencipta: Morad
Produced by Karis, Audi Cabrio
Mixed & Mastered by Karis
Recorded at 3Line Studio
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lagu ini dirilis pada 2019 dan merupakan album pertama yang berhasil dirilis oleh Morad. Dalam debut ini ia mulai dengan langkah yang serius, terutama urusan produksi.
Morad menggandeng Karis (gitaris DeadSquad) dan Indra Lesmana Project (ILP) sebagai music producer dan Audi Cabrio sebagai co-producer.
