Lirik Lagu Resentment - Kesha feat. Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Wrabel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Resentment – Kesha feat. Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Wrabel
I feel loved, darling, I feel used
Nobody makes me feel the way that you do
And sometimes I, sometimes I, sometimes I just can't stand it
Isn't that just the thing about us?
I'm still thinking you could be the one
But you're always, you're always, you're always taking me for granted
I got something I gotta get off of my chest
I've been staying up while you're sleeping in my bed
I don't hate you, babe, it's worse than that
'Cause you hurt me and I don't react
I've been building up this thing for months
Whoa, oh, oh, oh
Resentment
I know you better than you know yourself
And there's a part of you that you won't help
You say you can't do it, just do it, just do it for my sake
It's a shame knowing we could be good
That you could treat me better if you really wanted to
And if you can't do it for my sake, then do it for our sake
I don't hate you, babe, it's worse than that
'Cause you hurt me and I don't react
I've been building up this thing for months
Whoa, oh, oh, oh
Resentment
Don't know how to leave or how to stay
So I've been talking to strangers
'Cause I can't talk to you anymore that way
Did I let you down? 'Cause you let me down
But you would never say that I let you down
But you let me down, you let me down
But I don't hate you, babe, it's worse than that
'Cause you hurt me and I'm more than sad
I've been building up this thing for months
Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Resentment
Credit
Artis: Kesha
Album: High Road
Dirilis: 2019
Genre: Country music, Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Kesha / Wrabel / Madi Diaz / Jamie Floyd
