Lirik Lagu Resentment - Kesha feat. Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Wrabel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Resentment – Kesha feat. Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Wrabel

I feel loved, darling, I feel used

Nobody makes me feel the way that you do

And sometimes I, sometimes I, sometimes I just can't stand it

Isn't that just the thing about us?

I'm still thinking you could be the one

But you're always, you're always, you're always taking me for granted

I got something I gotta get off of my chest

I've been staying up while you're sleeping in my bed

I don't hate you, babe, it's worse than that

'Cause you hurt me and I don't react

I've been building up this thing for months

Whoa, oh, oh, oh

Resentment

I know you better than you know yourself

And there's a part of you that you won't help

You say you can't do it, just do it, just do it for my sake

It's a shame knowing we could be good

That you could treat me better if you really wanted to

And if you can't do it for my sake, then do it for our sake

I don't hate you, babe, it's worse than that

'Cause you hurt me and I don't react

I've been building up this thing for months

Whoa, oh, oh, oh

Resentment

Don't know how to leave or how to stay

So I've been talking to strangers

'Cause I can't talk to you anymore that way

Did I let you down? 'Cause you let me down

But you would never say that I let you down

But you let me down, you let me down

But I don't hate you, babe, it's worse than that

'Cause you hurt me and I'm more than sad

I've been building up this thing for months

Oh, whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Resentment

Credit

Artis: Kesha

Album: High Road

Dirilis: 2019

Genre: Country music, Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Kesha / Wrabel / Madi Diaz / Jamie Floyd