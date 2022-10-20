Lirik Lagu What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Yeah, c'mon

Ooh, oh yeah, oh yeah

I wanna thank you for giving me time to breathe

Like a rock, you waited so patiently

While I got it together, oh

While I figured it out (yeah-yeah)

I only looked but I never touched

'Cause in my heart was a picture of us

Holdin' hands, makin' plans

And it's lucky for me you understand

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Whatever makes me happy sets you free

And I'm thanking you for knowing exactly

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Whatever keeps me in your arms

And I'm thanking you for giving it to me

What I want, is what you got

And what you got, is what I want

There was a time I was blind, I was so confused (yeah-yeah)

Run away just to hide it all from you

But baby, you knew me better than I knew myself

They say if you love something, let it go

If it comes back it's yours

That's how you know

It's for keeps, yeah, it's for sure

And you're ready and willin' to give me more than

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Whatever makes me happy sets you free

And I'm thanking you for knowing exactly

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Whatever keeps me in your arms

And I'm thanking you for giving it to me, yeah

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Somebody sensitive, courageous, sexy, cool, like you

What a girl wants, what a girl needs, oh yeah

What a girl wants (you're so right)

What a girl needs (you're so right)

You let a girl know how much you

Care about her, I swear

You're the one who always knew

You knew, you knew, you knew, you knew