Lirik Lagu What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Yeah, c'mon
Ooh, oh yeah, oh yeah
I wanna thank you for giving me time to breathe
Like a rock, you waited so patiently
While I got it together, oh
While I figured it out (yeah-yeah)
I only looked but I never touched
'Cause in my heart was a picture of us
Holdin' hands, makin' plans
And it's lucky for me you understand
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Whatever makes me happy sets you free
And I'm thanking you for knowing exactly
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Whatever keeps me in your arms
And I'm thanking you for giving it to me
What I want, is what you got
And what you got, is what I want
There was a time I was blind, I was so confused (yeah-yeah)
Run away just to hide it all from you
But baby, you knew me better than I knew myself
They say if you love something, let it go
If it comes back it's yours
That's how you know
It's for keeps, yeah, it's for sure
And you're ready and willin' to give me more than
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Whatever makes me happy sets you free
And I'm thanking you for knowing exactly
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Whatever keeps me in your arms
And I'm thanking you for giving it to me, yeah
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Somebody sensitive, courageous, sexy, cool, like you
What a girl wants, what a girl needs, oh yeah
What a girl wants (you're so right)
What a girl needs (you're so right)
You let a girl know how much you
Care about her, I swear
You're the one who always knew
You knew, you knew, you knew, you knew
