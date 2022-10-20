Lirik Lagu Come & Get It - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Come & Get It - Selena Gomez
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
When you're ready
When you're ready
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
You ain't gotta worry, it's an open invitation
I'll be sittin' right here, real patient
All day, all night, I'll be waitin' standby
Can't stop because I love it, hate the way I love you
All day, all night, maybe I'm addicted for life, no lie
I'm not too shy to show I love you, I got no regrets
I love you much too, much to hide you, this love ain't finished yet
This love ain't finished yet
So baby, whenever you're ready
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
When you're ready
When you're ready
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
You got the kind of love that I want, let me get that (let me get that, yeah)
And baby, once I get it, I'm yours, no take-backs
Gon' love you for life, I ain't leaving your side
Even if you knock it, ain't no way to stop it
Forever you're mine, baby I'm addicted, no lie, no lie
I'm not too shy to show I love you, I got no regrets
So baby, whenever you're ready
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
When you're ready come and get it
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na
When you're ready
When you're ready
