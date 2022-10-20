Lirik Lagu Come & Get It - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Come & Get It - Selena Gomez

When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

When you're ready

When you're ready

When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

You ain't gotta worry, it's an open invitation

I'll be sittin' right here, real patient

All day, all night, I'll be waitin' standby

Can't stop because I love it, hate the way I love you

All day, all night, maybe I'm addicted for life, no lie



I'm not too shy to show I love you, I got no regrets

I love you much too, much to hide you, this love ain't finished yet

This love ain't finished yet

So baby, whenever you're ready



When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

When you're ready

When you're ready

When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na



You got the kind of love that I want, let me get that (let me get that, yeah)

And baby, once I get it, I'm yours, no take-backs

Gon' love you for life, I ain't leaving your side

Even if you knock it, ain't no way to stop it

Forever you're mine, baby I'm addicted, no lie, no lie

I'm not too shy to show I love you, I got no regrets

So baby, whenever you're ready



When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

When you're ready come and get it

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na

When you're ready

When you're ready