Lirik Lagu Mysterious Ways - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mysterious Ways – U2

Johnny, take a walk with your sister the moon

Let her pale light in to fill up your room

You've been living underground, eating from a can

You've been running away, from what you don't understand (Look)

She's slippy, you're sliding down

She'll be there, when you hit the ground

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

She moves in mysterious ways

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

She moves in mysterious ways, oh

Johnny, take a dive with your sister in the rain

Let her talk about the things you can't explain

To touch is to heal, to hurt is to steal

If you want to kiss the sky, better learn how to kneel

On your knees, boy

She's the wave, she turns the tide

She sees the man inside the child

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

She moves in mysterious ways, yeah

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

She moves in mysterious ways, yeah, oh, ah

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

Lift my days, light up my nights, oh

One day you'll look back, and you'll see

Where you were held now by this love

While you could stand there

You could move on this moment

Follow this feeling

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

She moves in mysterious ways

It's all right, it's all right, it's all right

She moves in mysterious ways, oh