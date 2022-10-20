Lirik Lagu Mysterious Ways - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Johnny, take a walk with your sister the moon
Let her pale light in to fill up your room
You've been living underground, eating from a can
You've been running away, from what you don't understand (Look)
She's slippy, you're sliding down
She'll be there, when you hit the ground
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
She moves in mysterious ways
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
She moves in mysterious ways, oh
Johnny, take a dive with your sister in the rain
Let her talk about the things you can't explain
To touch is to heal, to hurt is to steal
If you want to kiss the sky, better learn how to kneel
On your knees, boy
She's the wave, she turns the tide
She sees the man inside the child
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
She moves in mysterious ways, yeah
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
She moves in mysterious ways, yeah, oh, ah
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
Lift my days, light up my nights, oh
One day you'll look back, and you'll see
Where you were held now by this love
While you could stand there
You could move on this moment
Follow this feeling
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
She moves in mysterious ways
It's all right, it's all right, it's all right
She moves in mysterious ways, oh
Artikel Pilihan