Lirik Lagu My Own Dance - Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Own Dance - Kesha

Woke up this morning, feeling myself

Hungover as hell like 2012, fuck it

"We get it that you've been through a lot of shit

But life's a bitch, so come on, shake your tits and fuck it"

What's a girl to do? What's a girl to do?

"You're the party girl, you're the tragedy"

But the funny thing, is I'm fucking everything

Hey, I don't do that dance

Hey, I don't do that

Hey, I don't do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don't do that dance

Don't circumcise my circumstance

Hey, I don't do that dance

I only do my own dance

"So, the internet called and it wants you back

But could you kinda rap and not be so sad?" Fuck it

What's a girl to do? What's a girl to do?

Everybody, get out your nasty moves

So let's talk some shit and pour some booze, fuck it

What's a girl to do? Is this what you want? Fuck you

"You're the party girl, you're the tragedy"

But the funny thing, is I'm fucking everything

Hey, I don't do that dance

Hey, I don't do that

Hey, I don't do that dance

I only do my own dance

Hey, I don't do that dance

Don't circumcise my circumstance

Hey, I don't do that dance

I only do my own dance