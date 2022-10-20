Lirik Lagu My Own Dance - Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Woke up this morning, feeling myself
Hungover as hell like 2012, fuck it
"We get it that you've been through a lot of shit
But life's a bitch, so come on, shake your tits and fuck it"
What's a girl to do? What's a girl to do?
"You're the party girl, you're the tragedy"
But the funny thing, is I'm fucking everything
Hey, I don't do that dance
Hey, I don't do that
Hey, I don't do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don't do that dance
Don't circumcise my circumstance
Hey, I don't do that dance
I only do my own dance
"So, the internet called and it wants you back
But could you kinda rap and not be so sad?" Fuck it
What's a girl to do? What's a girl to do?
Everybody, get out your nasty moves
So let's talk some shit and pour some booze, fuck it
What's a girl to do? Is this what you want? Fuck you
"You're the party girl, you're the tragedy"
But the funny thing, is I'm fucking everything
Hey, I don't do that dance
Hey, I don't do that
Hey, I don't do that dance
I only do my own dance
Hey, I don't do that dance
Don't circumcise my circumstance
Hey, I don't do that dance
I only do my own dance
