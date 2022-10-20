Lirik Lagu Crawling – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crawling – Linkin Park

Crawling in my skin

These wounds, they will not heal

Fear is how I fall

Confusing what is real

There's something inside me that pulls beneath the surface

Consuming, confusing

This lack of self control I fear is never ending

Controlling

I can't seem

To find myself again

My walls are closing in

(Without a sense of confidence, I'm convinced)

(That there's just too much pressure to take)

I've felt this way before

So insecure

Crawling in my skin

These wounds, they will not heal

Fear is how I fall

Confusing what is real

Discomfort, endlessly has pulled itself upon me

Distracting, reacting

Against my will I stand beside my own reflection

It's haunting

How I can't seem

To find myself again

My walls are closing in

(Without a sense of confidence, I'm convinced)

(That there's just too much pressure to take)

I've felt this way before

So insecure

Crawling in my skin

These wounds, they will not heal

Fear is how I fall

Confusing what is real

Crawling in my skin

These wounds, they will not heal

Fear is how I fall

Confusing, confusing what is real