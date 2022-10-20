Lirik Lagu Castle of Glass – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Castle of Glass – Linkin Park

Take me down to the river bend

Take me down to the fighting end

Wash the poison from off my skin

Show me how to be whole again

Fly me up on a silver wing

Past the black where the sirens sing

Warm me up in a nova's glow

And drop me down to the dream below

'Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

Hardly anything there for you to see

For you to see

Bring me home in a blinding dream

Through the secrets that I have seen

Wash the sorrow from off my skin

Show me how to be whole again

'Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

Hardly anything there for you to see

For you to see

'Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

Hardly anything else I need to be

'Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

Hardly anything there for you to see

For you to see

For you to see

