Lirik Lagu Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood

And all I am is a man

I want the world in my hands

I hate the beach

But I stand in California with my toes in the sand

Use the sleeves of my sweater

Let's have an adventure

Head in the clouds but my gravity centered

Touch my neck and I'll touch yours

You in those little high waisted shorts, oh

Oh, she knows what I think about

And what I think about

One love, two mouths

One love, one house

No shirt, no blouse

Just us, you find out

Nothing that I wouldn't wanna tell you about, no

'Cause it's too cold

For you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater

And if I may just take your breath away

I don't mind if there's not much to say

Sometimes the silence guides a mind

To move to a place so far away

The goosebumps start to raise

The minute that my left hand meets your waist

And then I watch your face

Put my finger on your tongue 'cause you love to taste, yeah

These hearts adore, everyone the other beats hardest for

Inside this place is warm

Outside it starts to pour

Coming down

One love, two mouths

One love, one house

No shirt, no blouse

Just us, you find out

Nothing that I wouldn't wanna tell you about, no, no, no

'Cause it's too cold

For you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater

'Cause it's too cold

For you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa

'Cause it's too cold

For you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater