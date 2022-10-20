Lirik Lagu Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dayne

I feel the night explode when we're together

Emotion overload in the heat of pleasure

Take me I'm yours into your arms

Never let me go

Tonight I really need to know

Tell it to my heart

Tell me I'm the only one

Is this really love or just a game?

Tell it to my heart

I can feel my body rock every time you call my name

The passion's so complete

It's never ending

As long as I receive, the message you're sending

Body to body, soul to soul

Always feel you near

So say the words I long to hear

Tell it to my heart

Tell me I'm the only one

Is this really love or just a game?

Tell it to my heart

I can feel my body rock every time you call my name

Love, love on the run, breaking us down

Though we keep holding on

I don't want to lose, no I can't let you go

Tell it to my heart

Tell me I'm the only one

Is this really love or just a game?

Tell it to my heart

I can feel my body rock every time you call my name

Tell it to my heart, tell me from the start, tell it to my heart

Tell it to my heart, tell me from the start, tell it to my heart

Never make it stop

Oh, take it to the heart, ah ah

Tell it to my heart

Tell me I'm the only one

Is this really love or just a game?

Tell it to my heart

I can feel my body rock every time you call my name

Tell it to my heart

Tell me I'm the only one

Is this really love or just a game?