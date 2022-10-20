Lirik Lagu Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dayne
I feel the night explode when we're together
Emotion overload in the heat of pleasure
Take me I'm yours into your arms
Never let me go
Tonight I really need to know
Tell it to my heart
Tell me I'm the only one
Is this really love or just a game?
Tell it to my heart
I can feel my body rock every time you call my name
The passion's so complete
It's never ending
As long as I receive, the message you're sending
Body to body, soul to soul
Always feel you near
So say the words I long to hear
Tell it to my heart
Tell me I'm the only one
Is this really love or just a game?
Tell it to my heart
I can feel my body rock every time you call my name
Love, love on the run, breaking us down
Though we keep holding on
I don't want to lose, no I can't let you go
Tell it to my heart
Tell me I'm the only one
Is this really love or just a game?
Tell it to my heart
I can feel my body rock every time you call my name
Tell it to my heart, tell me from the start, tell it to my heart
Tell it to my heart, tell me from the start, tell it to my heart
Never make it stop
Oh, take it to the heart, ah ah
Tell it to my heart
Tell me I'm the only one
Is this really love or just a game?
Tell it to my heart
I can feel my body rock every time you call my name
Tell it to my heart
Tell me I'm the only one
Is this really love or just a game?
