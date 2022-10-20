Lirik Back To Life - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

What if I changed my mind
What if I said it's over
I been flying so long
Can't remember what it was like to be sober
What if I lost my lives
What if its taking over
What if I forget my lies
And I lose all my composure
Honestly she's the only one that's watching over me
Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe
And if I'm wrong or right
She's always on my side
And if I lose the fight
I know she'll bring me back
Bring me back, bring me back to life
Bring me back
Bring me back, bring me back to life
What if we never met
What if I never saw her
Cause I've been burning up for so long
In a world that just keeps getting colder
Honestly she's the only one that's watching over me
Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe
And if I'm wrong or right
She's always on my side
And if I lose the fight
I know she'll bring me back
Bring me back, bring me back to life
Bring me back
Bring me back, bring me back to life
Nobody does this like you
I've been around the world
I seen a lot of girls
I been a lot of places
I seen a lot of faces
Nobody does this like you
Honestly she's the only one that's watching over me
Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe
And if I'm wrong or right
She's always on my side
And if I lose the fight
I know she'll bring me back to life
Credit
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, Max Wolfgang, David Phelan, Alex Oriet
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Lagu ini merupakan lagu ketiganya dalam album Icarus Falls.
Lagu ini mengungkapkan rasa bersyukur sekaligus rasa kagum Zayn terhadap cintanya atas peran dirinya sendiri dalam melawan kecemasan.
Dalam lagu ini, bukan pertama kalinya Zayn bercerita tentang kecemasannya. Sebelumnya, ia sudah menceritakan kecemasannya pada lagu Fresh Air dan Insomnia. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***
