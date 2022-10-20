Lirik Back To Life - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Back To Life - ZAYN

What if I changed my mind

What if I said it's over

I been flying so long

Can't remember what it was like to be sober

What if I lost my lives

What if its taking over

What if I forget my lies

And I lose all my composure



Honestly she's the only one that's watching over me

Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe

And if I'm wrong or right

She's always on my side

And if I lose the fight



I know she'll bring me back

Bring me back, bring me back to life

Bring me back

Bring me back, bring me back to life



What if we never met

What if I never saw her

Cause I've been burning up for so long

In a world that just keeps getting colder



Honestly she's the only one that's watching over me

Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe

And if I'm wrong or right

She's always on my side

And if I lose the fight



I know she'll bring me back

Bring me back, bring me back to life

Bring me back

Bring me back, bring me back to life



Nobody does this like you

I've been around the world

I seen a lot of girls

I been a lot of places

I seen a lot of faces

Nobody does this like you



Honestly she's the only one that's watching over me

Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe

And if I'm wrong or right

She's always on my side

And if I lose the fight

I know she'll bring me back to life

Credit



Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, Max Wolfgang, David Phelan, Alex Oriet



Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini



Lagu ini merupakan lagu ketiganya dalam album Icarus Falls.



Lagu ini mengungkapkan rasa bersyukur sekaligus rasa kagum Zayn terhadap cintanya atas peran dirinya sendiri dalam melawan kecemasan.



Dalam lagu ini, bukan pertama kalinya Zayn bercerita tentang kecemasannya. Sebelumnya, ia sudah menceritakan kecemasannya pada lagu Fresh Air dan Insomnia. (Shafira Meiriska Putri)***

