Lirik Lagu Ain't No Other Man - Chirstina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ain't No Other Man - Chirstina Aguilera
Hey, yeah (do your thing, honey!)
I could feel it from the start
Couldn't stand to be apart
Somethin' 'bout you caught my eye
Somethin' moved me deep inside
I don't know what you did, boy, but you had it
And I've been hooked ever since
I told my mother, my brother
My sister and my friends
I told the others, my lovers both past and present tense
Every time I see you, everything starts making sense (do your thing, honey!)
Ain't no other man can stand up next to you
Ain't no other man on the planet does what you do
You're the kinda guy a girl finds in a blue moon
You got soul, you got class
You got style, you're badass
Ain't no other man, it's true (all right)
Ain't no other man but you
Never thought I'd be alright (no, no, no)
'Til you came and changed my life (yeah, yeah, yeah)
What was cloudy now is clear, yeah yeah (yeah, yeah)
You're the light that I needed
You got what I want boy and I want it
So keep on giving it up
Tell your mother, your brother
Your sister and your friends
And the others, your lovers
Better not be present tense
'Cause I want everyone to know
That you are mine and no one else's
Oh-woah, oh
Ain't no other man can stand up next to you
