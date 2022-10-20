Lirik Lagu Ain't No Other Man - Chirstina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ain't No Other Man - Chirstina Aguilera

Hey, yeah (do your thing, honey!)

I could feel it from the start

Couldn't stand to be apart

Somethin' 'bout you caught my eye

Somethin' moved me deep inside

I don't know what you did, boy, but you had it

And I've been hooked ever since

I told my mother, my brother

My sister and my friends

I told the others, my lovers both past and present tense

Every time I see you, everything starts making sense (do your thing, honey!)

Ain't no other man can stand up next to you

Ain't no other man on the planet does what you do

You're the kinda guy a girl finds in a blue moon

You got soul, you got class

You got style, you're badass

Ain't no other man, it's true (all right)

Ain't no other man but you

Never thought I'd be alright (no, no, no)

'Til you came and changed my life (yeah, yeah, yeah)

What was cloudy now is clear, yeah yeah (yeah, yeah)

You're the light that I needed

You got what I want boy and I want it

So keep on giving it up

Tell your mother, your brother

Your sister and your friends

And the others, your lovers

Better not be present tense

'Cause I want everyone to know

That you are mine and no one else's

Oh-woah, oh

Ain't no other man can stand up next to you