Lirik Lagu Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson
Here's the thing, we started out friends
It was cool, but it was all pretend
Yeah, yeah
Since you been gone
You're dedicated, you took the time
Wasn't long 'til I called you mine
Yeah, yeah
Since you been gone
And all you'd ever hear me say
Is how I picture me with you
That's all you'd ever hear me say
But since you been gone
I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on, yeah, yeah
Thanks to you
Now I get what I want
Since you been gone
How can I put it? You put me on
I even fell for that stupid love song
Yeah, yeah
Since you been gone
How come I'd never hear you say, "I just wanna be with you"?
Guess you never felt that way
But since you been gone
I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on, yeah, yeah
Thanks to you
Now I get, (I get) what I want
Since you been gone
You had your chance, you blew it
Out of sight, out of mind
Shut your mouth, I just can't take it
Again, and again, and again, and again
Since you been gone (since you been gone)
I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on, yeah, yeah
Thanks to you (thanks to you)
Now I get, I get what I want
