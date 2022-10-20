Lirik Lagu Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

Here's the thing, we started out friends

It was cool, but it was all pretend

Yeah, yeah

Since you been gone

You're dedicated, you took the time

Wasn't long 'til I called you mine

Yeah, yeah

Since you been gone

And all you'd ever hear me say

Is how I picture me with you

That's all you'd ever hear me say

But since you been gone

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on, yeah, yeah

Thanks to you

Now I get what I want

Since you been gone

How can I put it? You put me on

I even fell for that stupid love song

Yeah, yeah

Since you been gone

How come I'd never hear you say, "I just wanna be with you"?

Guess you never felt that way

But since you been gone

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on, yeah, yeah

Thanks to you

Now I get, (I get) what I want

Since you been gone

You had your chance, you blew it

Out of sight, out of mind

Shut your mouth, I just can't take it

Again, and again, and again, and again

Since you been gone (since you been gone)

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on, yeah, yeah

Thanks to you (thanks to you)

Now I get, I get what I want