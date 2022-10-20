Lirik Lagu Secrets - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Secrets - OneRepublic
I need another story
Somethin' to get off my chest
My life gets kinda boring
Need somethin' that I can confess
'Til all my sleeves are stained red
From all the truth that I've said
Come by it honestly, I swear
Thought you saw me wink, no
I've been on the brink
So tell me what you want to hear
Somethin' that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
My God, amazing how we got this far
It's like we're chasin' all those stars
Who's drivin' shiny, big, black cars
And everyday I see the news
All the problems, bet we could solve 'em
When a situation rises
Just write it into an album
Send it straight to gold
But I don't really like my flow, no
So tell me what you want to hear
Somethin' that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
Ooh, got no reason, got no shame
Got no family I can blame
Just don't let me disappear
I'ma tell you everything
So tell me what you want to hear
Somethin' that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
So tell me what you want to hear
Somethin' that'll light those ears
I'm sick of all the insincere
So I'm gonna give all my secrets away
This time, don't need another perfect lie
Don't care if critics ever jump in line
I'm gonna give all my secrets away
All my secrets away
All my secrets away
