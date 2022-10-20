Lirik Lagu Secrets - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Secrets - OneRepublic

I need another story

Somethin' to get off my chest

My life gets kinda boring

Need somethin' that I can confess

'Til all my sleeves are stained red

From all the truth that I've said

Come by it honestly, I swear

Thought you saw me wink, no

I've been on the brink

So tell me what you want to hear

Somethin' that'll light those ears

I'm sick of all the insincere

So I'm gonna give all my secrets away

This time, don't need another perfect lie

Don't care if critics ever jump in line

I'm gonna give all my secrets away

My God, amazing how we got this far

It's like we're chasin' all those stars

Who's drivin' shiny, big, black cars

And everyday I see the news

All the problems, bet we could solve 'em

When a situation rises

Just write it into an album

Send it straight to gold

But I don't really like my flow, no

So tell me what you want to hear

Somethin' that'll light those ears

I'm sick of all the insincere

So I'm gonna give all my secrets away

This time, don't need another perfect lie

Don't care if critics ever jump in line

I'm gonna give all my secrets away

Ooh, got no reason, got no shame

Got no family I can blame

Just don't let me disappear

I'ma tell you everything

So tell me what you want to hear

Somethin' that'll light those ears

I'm sick of all the insincere

So I'm gonna give all my secrets away

This time, don't need another perfect lie

Don't care if critics ever jump in line

I'm gonna give all my secrets away

So tell me what you want to hear

Somethin' that'll light those ears

I'm sick of all the insincere

So I'm gonna give all my secrets away

This time, don't need another perfect lie

Don't care if critics ever jump in line

I'm gonna give all my secrets away

All my secrets away

All my secrets away