Lirik Lagu Coma - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleeping with a time bomb,
Rumble in my dreams!
Innocence been long gone!
Fall apart at the seams.
Looking through the windows, walking through the doors,
I can't help this feeling, I been here before.
Everything is different, everything the same,
I know the rules. I played the game!
Cry out! Tell me what its gonna be!
Reach out! Is everything the same?
Cry out! Tell me what you really see!
Reach out!
As a coma steals my name
Coma. Coma!
Wake to an explosion,
Nothing! seemed so real!
Innocence corroding!!!
Alone is all I feel.
Reaching out to no one, knowing no one's there,
Afraid to be afraid of another nameless fear,
I got all the reasons, don't need no more.
Blinded by illusions, locked behind the door!
An' a coma stole my name
Coma! Coma!
Sleeping now forever,
Murdered in my dreams.
Innocence was never. never, never,
Goin' to extremes.
