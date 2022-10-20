Lirik Lagu Coma - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coma - Overkill

Sleeping with a time bomb,

Rumble in my dreams!

Innocence been long gone!

Fall apart at the seams.

Looking through the windows, walking through the doors,

I can't help this feeling, I been here before.

Everything is different, everything the same,

I know the rules. I played the game!

Cry out! Tell me what its gonna be!

Reach out! Is everything the same?

Cry out! Tell me what you really see!

Reach out!

As a coma steals my name

Coma. Coma!

Wake to an explosion,

Nothing! seemed so real!

Innocence corroding!!!

Alone is all I feel.

Reaching out to no one, knowing no one's there,

Afraid to be afraid of another nameless fear,

I got all the reasons, don't need no more.

Blinded by illusions, locked behind the door!

An' a coma stole my name

Coma! Coma!

Sleeping now forever,

Murdered in my dreams.

Innocence was never. never, never,

Goin' to extremes.