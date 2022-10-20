Lirik Lagu Rotten To The Core - Overkill Dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rotten To The Core - Overkill

I have got a secret

Hidden behind my eyes

A violation tragedy

Of violence, hate and lies

Locked deep within my chamber

Dark recesses of my mind

A tribute to insanity

Through hours, days and time

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Recite the testimonial

Truth and nothing more

Accusations nominal

Fall rotten to the core

So take a look, read a book

Reach a new plateau

But stain the soul, a life you took

You know not what I know

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Misguided youth, the bitter truth

Nothing left to chance

Fallen Angel seeking adventure

New romance

How dare you touch?

You take the soul of one

So pure, so white

The violation tragedy took all

She had that night

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core