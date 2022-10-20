Lirik Lagu Rotten To The Core - Overkill Dan Fakta di Baliknya

I have got a secret
Hidden behind my eyes
A violation tragedy
Of violence, hate and lies
Locked deep within my chamber
Dark recesses of my mind
A tribute to insanity
Through hours, days and time
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Recite the testimonial
Truth and nothing more
Accusations nominal
Fall rotten to the core
So take a look, read a book
Reach a new plateau
But stain the soul, a life you took
You know not what I know
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Misguided youth, the bitter truth
Nothing left to chance
Fallen Angel seeking adventure
New romance
How dare you touch?
You take the soul of one
So pure, so white
The violation tragedy took all
She had that night
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Artikel Pilihan