Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Black Parade – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

When I was a young boy

My father took me into the city

To see a marching band

He said, "Son, when you grow up

Would you be the savior of the broken

The beaten and the damned?"

He said, "Will you defeat them?

Your demons, and all the non-believers

The plans that they have made?"

"Because one day, I'll leave you a phantom

To lead you in the summer

To join the black parade"

When I was a young boy

My father took me into the city

To see a marching band

He said, "Son, when you grow up

Would you be the savior of the broken

The beaten and the damned?"

Sometimes I get the feelin'

She's watchin' over me

And other times I feel like I should go

And through it all, the rise and fall

The bodies in the streets

And when you're gone, we want you all to know

We'll carry on, we'll carry on

And though you're dead and gone, believe me

Your memory will carry on

We'll carry on

And in my heart, I can't contain it

The anthem won't explain it



A world that sends you reelin'

From decimated dreams

Your misery and hate will kill us all

So paint it black and take it back

Let's shout it loud and clear

Defiant to the end, we hear the call



To carry on, we'll carry on

And though you're dead and gone, believe me

Your memory will carry on



We'll carry on

And though you're broken and defeated

Your weary widow marches

On and on, we carry through the fears

Oh, ah, ha

Disappointed faces of your peers

Oh, ah, ha

Take a look at me, 'cause I could not care at all



Do or die, you'll never make me

Because the world will never take my heart

Go and try, you'll never break me

We want it all, we wanna play this part



I won't explain or say I'm sorry

I'm unashamed, I'm gonna show my scars

Give a cheer for all the broken

Listen here, because it's who we are



Just a man, I'm not a hero

Just a boy, who had to sing this song

Just a man, I'm not a hero

I don't care



We'll carry on, we'll carry on

And though you're dead and gone, believe me

Your memory will carry on

You'll carry on

And though you're broken and defeated

Your weary widow marches, oh

Do or die, you'll never make me

Because the world will never take my heart

Go and try, you'll never break me

We want it all, we wanna play this part (we'll Carry on)