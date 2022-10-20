Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Black Parade – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
MY Chemical Romance.
MY Chemical Romance. /null

Lirik Lagu Welcome to the Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

When I was a young boy
My father took me into the city
To see a marching band
He said, "Son, when you grow up
Would you be the savior of the broken
The beaten and the damned?"
He said, "Will you defeat them?
Your demons, and all the non-believers
The plans that they have made?"
"Because one day, I'll leave you a phantom
To lead you in the summer
To join the black parade"

When I was a young boy
My father took me into the city
To see a marching band

He said, "Son, when you grow up
Would you be the savior of the broken
The beaten and the damned?"

Sometimes I get the feelin'
She's watchin' over me
And other times I feel like I should go
And through it all, the rise and fall
The bodies in the streets
And when you're gone, we want you all to know

We'll carry on, we'll carry on

And though you're dead and gone, believe me
Your memory will carry on
We'll carry on
And in my heart, I can't contain it
The anthem won't explain it

A world that sends you reelin'
From decimated dreams
Your misery and hate will kill us all
So paint it black and take it back
Let's shout it loud and clear
Defiant to the end, we hear the call

To carry on, we'll carry on
And though you're dead and gone, believe me
Your memory will carry on

We'll carry on
And though you're broken and defeated
Your weary widow marches

On and on, we carry through the fears
Oh, ah, ha
Disappointed faces of your peers
Oh, ah, ha
Take a look at me, 'cause I could not care at all

Do or die, you'll never make me
Because the world will never take my heart
Go and try, you'll never break me
We want it all, we wanna play this part

I won't explain or say I'm sorry
I'm unashamed, I'm gonna show my scars
Give a cheer for all the broken
Listen here, because it's who we are

Just a man, I'm not a hero
Just a boy, who had to sing this song
Just a man, I'm not a hero
I don't care

We'll carry on, we'll carry on
And though you're dead and gone, believe me
Your memory will carry on

You'll carry on
And though you're broken and defeated
Your weary widow marches, oh
Do or die, you'll never make me
Because the world will never take my heart
Go and try, you'll never break me
We want it all, we wanna play this part (we'll Carry on)

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

