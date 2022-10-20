Lirik Back To You – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Back To You – Selena Gomez
Took you like a shot
Thought that I could chase you with a cold evening
Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you
And every time we talk
Every single word builds up to this moment
And I gotta convince myself
I don't want it even though I do
You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it's forward but it's true
I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to
When I'm lying close to someone else
You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I'd go back to you
I know I'd go back to you
I know I'd go back to you
We never got it right
Playing and replaying old conversations
Overthinking every word and I hate it
'Cause it's not me
And what's the point in hiding
Everybody knows we got unfinished business
And I'll regret it if I didn't say this isn't what it could be
You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it's forward but it's true
I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to
When I'm lying close to someone else
You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I'd go back to you
I know I'd go back to you
I'd go back to you
I'd go back to you
What was there, wasn't sure
But I'd go back to you
I know I'd go back to you
You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it's forward but it's true
Won't lie, I'd go back to you
You know, my thoughts are running loose
It's just a thing you make me do
And I could fight, but what's the use
I know I'd go back to you
I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to
When I'm lying close to someone else
You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I'd go back to you
I'll go back to you
I'll go back to you
I know I'd go back to you
I'll go back to you
I'll go back to you
I know I'd go back to you
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Artis: Selena Gomez
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Selena Marie Gomez / Diederik Van Elsas / Amy Allen / Micah Rayan Premnath / Parrish Warrington
Fakta di Balik Lagu
