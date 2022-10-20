Lirik Lagu Kingston Town – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kingston Town – UB40



The night seems to fade,

But the moonlight lingers on

There are wonders for everyone

The stars shine so bright,

But they're fading after dawn

There is magic in Kingston Town



Oh Kingston Town,

The place I long to be

If I had the whole world

I would give it away

Just to see, the girls at play

Ooh, ooh, ooh



And when I am king,

surely I would need a queen

And a palace and everything, yeah

And now I am king,

And my queen will come at dawn

She'll be waiting in Kingston Town



Oh Kingston Town,

The place I long to be

If I had the whole world

I would give it away

Just to see, the girls at play

Ooh, ooh, ooh



And when I am king,

surely I would need a queen

And a palace and everything, yeah

And now I am king,

And my queen will come at dawn

She'll be waiting in Kingston Town



Credit

Artis: UB40

Album: Labour of Love II

Rilis: 1983

Genre: Reggae

Songwriters: Kentrick Patrick

Produser: Clancy Eccles

Fakta di Balik Lagu Kingston Town



Kingston Town merupakan lagu tahun 1970 dari Lord Creator yang dirilis sebagai single pada label Clandisc milik produser Clancy Eccles.



Lagu tersebut direkam pada tahun 1989 oleh grup reggae UB40 dan dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album mereka yang bertajuk Labor of Love II.



Kingston Town mencapai nomor empat di UK Singles Chart dan nomor satu di Prancis dan Belanda.



Pada bulan Juni 2007, pemegang hak cipta lagu, Sparta Florida Music Group, memulai tindakan hukum terhadap Paris Hilton dan Warner Chappell Music karena plagiarisme karena dugaan kesamaan antara Kingston Town dan lagu Hilton Stars Are Blind.



Band reggae Inggris UB40 membuat cover Kingston Town pada tahun 1989 dan merilisnya sebagai single pada awal 1990.



Lagu tersebut menjadi hit lima besar keenam grup di UK Singles Chart, memuncak di nomor empat selama tiga minggu pada April 1990.



Di Australia, lagu tersebut tidak mencapai 100 teratas di ARIA Singles Chart selama rilis aslinya.



Pada tahun 1991, setelah rilis ulang Here I Am (Come and Take Me) mencapai nomor tiga. Kingston Town dirilis ulang dan memuncak di nomor 17 di ARIA Singles Chart. (Dewi Andryani)***





