Lirik Lagu Faint – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Faint- Linkin Park

I am a little bit of loneliness, a little bit of disregard

Handful of complaints but I can't help the fact

That everyone can see these scars

(I am) what I want you to want, what I want you to feel

But it's like no matter what I do, I can't convince you

To just believe this is real

So I, let go watching you turn your back like you always do

Face away and pretend that I'm not

But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I got

I can't feel the way I did before

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored

Time won't heal this damage anymore

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored

a little bit insecure, a little unconfident

'Cause you don't understand I do what I can

But sometimes I don't make sense

(I am) what you never want to say

But I've never had a doubt

It's like no matter what I do, I can't convince you

For once just to hear me out

let go watching you turn your back like you always do

Face away and pretend that I'm not

But I'll be here 'cause you're all that I got

I can't feel the way I did before

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored

Time won't heal this damage anymore

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored

No, hear me out now

You're gonna listen to me, like it or not

Right now, hear me out now

You're gonna listen to me, like it or not

Right now

I can't feel the way I did before

Don't turn your back on me

I won't be ignored