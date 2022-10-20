Lirik Lagu Teenagers – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik lagu Teenagers – My Chemical Romance.
Lirik lagu Teenagers – My Chemical Romance. /YouTube/My Chemical Romance

Teenagers – My Chemical Romance

They're gonna clean up your looks
With all the lies in the books
To make a citizen out of you
Because they sleep with a gun
And keep an eye on you, son
So they can watch all the things you do

Because the drugs never work
They're gonna give you a smirk
'Cause they got methods of keeping you clean
They're gonna rip up your heads
Your aspirations to shreds
Another cog in the murder machine

They said, "All teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed
So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

The boys and girls in the clique
The awful names that they stick
You're never gonna fit in much, kid
But if you're troubled and hurt
What you got under your shirt
Will make them pay for the things that they did

They said, "All teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed
So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

Oh, yeah!
They said, "All teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed
So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

All together now!
"Teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed
So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

"Teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed
So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penyakit Merajalela Saat Musim Pancaroba, Warga Garut yang Sakit Meningkat
2

Survei: Gegara Ferdy Sambo dan Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Masyarakat Lebih Percaya TNI
3

Sempat Jadi Tahanan Rumah, Mantan Jurnalis Rusia Kabur dari Negaranya
4

Polisi Coret ‘Sarang Pungli’ dan ‘Sarang Korupsi' di Polres Luwu Dikirim ke RSJ, Kapolres Beri Penjelasan
5

Paracetamol Dikhawatirkan Jadi Penyebab Gagal Ginjal Misterius, IDAI Larang Penggunaannya
6

Korban Meninggal Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bertambah, Kapolresta Malang: Benar
7

Tanda-tanda Awal Cewek Jatuh Cinta Padamu, Mulai Peduli hingga Cemburu
8

Sekarang Terkenal, Bunda Corla Ungkap Peran Olga Syahputra di Hidupnya
9

Sinopsis Man of Fire, Aksi Balas Dendam Danzel Washington kepada Pembunuh Keluarganya
10

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jembrana Bali

Banjir Bandang Melanda Jembrana Bali, 161 Rumah Rusak

Banjir Bandang Melanda Jembrana Bali, 161 Rumah Rusak

20 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober  2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Film The Sisters

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober  2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Film The Sisters

20 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Berita KBB

Lirik Lagu Imagine Jhon Lennon 2022, Ternyata Maknanya Sangat Dalam

Lirik Lagu Imagine Jhon Lennon 2022, Ternyata Maknanya Sangat Dalam

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Intro Cerita Singkat dari Justy Aldrin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Intro Cerita Singkat dari Justy Aldrin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

10 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpopuler, Segera Jadikan Status

10 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpopuler, Segera Jadikan Status

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Love Story The Series, Cinta Setelah Cinta, Bestie

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Love Story The Series, Cinta Setelah Cinta, Bestie

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Menunjukkan Cinta dari Waktu ke Waktu

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Menunjukkan Cinta dari Waktu ke Waktu

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Triple Threat Hingga Before I Fall

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Triple Threat Hingga Before I Fall

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Bukan Damai Tetapi Pertentangan

Renungan Harian Katolik Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Bukan Damai Tetapi Pertentangan

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 20 Oktober2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 20 Oktober2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

20 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Utara Times

Teks Anekdot Bahasa Jawa Lucu dan Singkat, Simak Cerita Lengkapnya Disini

Teks Anekdot Bahasa Jawa Lucu dan Singkat, Simak Cerita Lengkapnya Disini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan dan Dapatkan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Aktifkan dan Dapatkan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Utara Times

7 Desain Banner Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpilih, Terapik, dan Terbagus Cocok untuk Acara Pawai Sekolah

7 Desain Banner Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpilih, Terapik, dan Terbagus Cocok untuk Acara Pawai Sekolah

20 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Tidak Mencari Cinta yang Sempurna

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Tidak Mencari Cinta yang Sempurna

20 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Jembrana Bali

I Gusti Ayu Mas Seri Lestari Resmi Terpilih Menjadi Pengurus DPC KPPI kota Denpasar 2022

I Gusti Ayu Mas Seri Lestari Resmi Terpilih Menjadi Pengurus DPC KPPI kota Denpasar 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:36 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sudah Rilis, Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redee Game Rise of Eros Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Sudah Rilis, Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redee Game Rise of Eros Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Purwakarta News

Gus Baha: Ciri Anda akan Segera Mati, Bertaubatlah jika Anda Merasakan Pertanda ini

Gus Baha: Ciri Anda akan Segera Mati, Bertaubatlah jika Anda Merasakan Pertanda ini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Manga Clash, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Lupa Klaim

Kode Redeem Manga Clash, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Lupa Klaim

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

25 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 yang Bisa Dijadikan Bingkai Foto Profil WA, IG, dan Facebook

25 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 yang Bisa Dijadikan Bingkai Foto Profil WA, IG, dan Facebook

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Demi Karir, Carilah Perubahan Secepat Mungkin

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Demi Karir, Carilah Perubahan Secepat Mungkin

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sebelu Terlambat, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem PUBG Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Sebelu Terlambat, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem PUBG Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Ucapan Kata-kata Mutiara dan Selamat untuk Dibagikan ke Sosial Media

Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Ucapan Kata-kata Mutiara dan Selamat untuk Dibagikan ke Sosial Media

20 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB