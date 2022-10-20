Lirik Lagu Teenagers – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Teenagers – My Chemical Romance

They're gonna clean up your looks

With all the lies in the books

To make a citizen out of you

Because they sleep with a gun

And keep an eye on you, son

So they can watch all the things you do

Because the drugs never work

They're gonna give you a smirk

'Cause they got methods of keeping you clean

They're gonna rip up your heads

Your aspirations to shreds

Another cog in the murder machine

They said, "All teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"

They could care less as long as someone'll bleed

So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose

Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

The boys and girls in the clique

The awful names that they stick

You're never gonna fit in much, kid

But if you're troubled and hurt

What you got under your shirt

Will make them pay for the things that they did

They said, "All teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"

They could care less as long as someone'll bleed

So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose

Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

Oh, yeah!

They said, "All teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"

They could care less as long as someone'll bleed

So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose

Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

All together now!

"Teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"

They could care less as long as someone'll bleed

So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose

Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

"Teenagers scare the livin' shit out of me"

They could care less as long as someone'll bleed

So darken your clothes, or strike a violent pose

Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me