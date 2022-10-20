Lirik Lagu Lose – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lose – NIKI

I will never know if you love me

Or my company, but I don't mind

'Cause I ain't tryna be the one

Been through this a thousand times

I don't need to take your heart

You keep yours, I'll keep mine

All I really know is when I'm lonely

I hate that I'm lonely

And that's why I let you in

And maybe in another life

We fight all day, kiss all night

But I don't wanna break your heart

You keep yours, I'll keep mine

I know

We know better, so we'd both better go

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin'

That we don't lose, yeah, what's the use?

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin', oh

That we can win at anything at all

Mm

Am I the only one who sees right through this?

Yeah, all this bullshit

Don't play me for no fool

Yeah, you don't gotta lose your mind

Every time I don't call

And I should never have to win your love

Then hate myself when I don't, oh, oh

Fickle as you are

That's exactly why I keep on running back

'Cause I'm brittle at the parts

Where I wish I was strong

And maybe when you need my help

I like myself when it's over

But later in the light, you go

Dark and rogue, and I need closure

And I know

Whatever this is ain't love

So I'm goin'

I'm gonna let you go, let you go

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin'

That we don't lose, yeah what's the use?

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin'

That I can win this stupid thing called love

Mm, mm, mm

Credit

Artis: NIKI

Album: Moonchild

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Pop

Songwriter: Daniel Tannenbaum, Finlay Graham Dow Smith, Nicole Zefanya, Teddy Natalia Noemi Sinclair, William Sinclair