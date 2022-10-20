Lirik Lagu 17 - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 - Zhavia
I grew up in Norwalk
Hanging by the donut shop
Didn't have a car
So we used to have to walk the block
I was only six years old, I was running
Cold bare feet when storm started coming
Momma worked two jobs
Couldn't keep the fridge stocked
Used to eat popcorn for dinner with the soda pop
Moved out one too many times, couldn't count it
Always keep it real, don't doubt it
Young girl you better go fast
This world ain't gonna hold back
You know you gotta own your life
And I saw it in my dreams
I knew I'd be seventeen
Watching reality spinning around
And I saw it in my dreams
I knew life would change for me
This is reality
Look at me now
Had to let the house go
Didn't let me say no
Momma had to quit a job
Just so I could make the show
Thought it was a big break, still no breaking
Gave me 7 G's and a deal, didn't take it
Days in a motel, nights in the studio
Spending every penny praying God don't let us go broke
Fashion Nova got us in a house, LA living
Got my own bed now, it's been a minute
Young girl you better go fast
Artikel Pilihan