Lirik Lagu 17 - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 - Zhavia

I grew up in Norwalk

Hanging by the donut shop

Didn't have a car

So we used to have to walk the block

I was only six years old, I was running

Cold bare feet when storm started coming

Momma worked two jobs

Couldn't keep the fridge stocked

Used to eat popcorn for dinner with the soda pop

Moved out one too many times, couldn't count it

Always keep it real, don't doubt it

Young girl you better go fast

This world ain't gonna hold back

You know you gotta own your life

And I saw it in my dreams

I knew I'd be seventeen

Watching reality spinning around

And I saw it in my dreams

I knew life would change for me

This is reality

Look at me now

Had to let the house go

Didn't let me say no

Momma had to quit a job

Just so I could make the show

Thought it was a big break, still no breaking

Gave me 7 G's and a deal, didn't take it

Days in a motel, nights in the studio

Spending every penny praying God don't let us go broke

Fashion Nova got us in a house, LA living

Got my own bed now, it's been a minute

Young girl you better go fast