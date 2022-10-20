Lirik Lagu EZ - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

EZ - Zhavia

(Huh) Ba-ba, ba (Huh), ba-ba, ba-dum

Ba-ba, ba (Huh), ba-ba, ba-dum

Ba-ba, ba (Huh), ba-ba, ba-dum

Ba-ba, ba (Huh)

Both eyes shut while I sleep

My side of the grass stay green (Stay green)

Thirty-six on my jersey (Thirty six)

I'll die with the one I need (Ooh, ooh)

New Era snapback, like elastic

Cotton candy, pink flowers in the casket (Ooh, ooh)

Peter Rabbit, I went chasin’ with some cabbage

I'ma claim what's mine with mine

All the ways that I can define

All the ways that I can describe (Ooh)

I’ll die with the one I need, every time (Ooh, ooh)

I'll die with the one I need, no doubt in my mind, my mind

I should be so, so blind but the way you feel about me got wide-eyed, runnin'

Leave the wild out child, I dove in, you saved me (Ooh, ooh)

This ain't nothin' but a masterpiece

In the making, trust and I believe (Ooh)

That you got it, every part of me

We just got it so easy

New Era snapback, like elastic

Cotton candy, pink flowers in the casket (Ooh, ooh)

Peter Rabbit, I went chasin' with some cabbage

I'ma claim what's mine with mine

All the ways (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) that I can define (Define)

All the ways that I can describe (Ooh)

I’ll die with the one I need, every time (Ooh, ooh)

I’ll die with the one I need, no doubt in my mind, my mind

I know, I'll die, I’ll die, oh, whoa

I know, tu-tu-tu, no, no