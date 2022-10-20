Lirik Lagu EZ - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

EZ - Zhavia
(Huh) Ba-ba, ba (Huh), ba-ba, ba-dum
Ba-ba, ba (Huh), ba-ba, ba-dum
Ba-ba, ba (Huh), ba-ba, ba-dum
Ba-ba, ba (Huh)
Both eyes shut while I sleep
My side of the grass stay green (Stay green)
Thirty-six on my jersey (Thirty six)
I'll die with the one I need (Ooh, ooh)
New Era snapback, like elastic
Cotton candy, pink flowers in the casket (Ooh, ooh)
Peter Rabbit, I went chasin’ with some cabbage
I'ma claim what's mine with mine
All the ways that I can define
All the ways that I can describe (Ooh)
I’ll die with the one I need, every time (Ooh, ooh)
I'll die with the one I need, no doubt in my mind, my mind
I should be so, so blind but the way you feel about me got wide-eyed, runnin'
Leave the wild out child, I dove in, you saved me (Ooh, ooh)
This ain't nothin' but a masterpiece
In the making, trust and I believe (Ooh)
That you got it, every part of me
We just got it so easy
New Era snapback, like elastic
Cotton candy, pink flowers in the casket (Ooh, ooh)
Peter Rabbit, I went chasin' with some cabbage
I'ma claim what's mine with mine
All the ways (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) that I can define (Define)
All the ways that I can describe (Ooh)
I’ll die with the one I need, every time (Ooh, ooh)
I’ll die with the one I need, no doubt in my mind, my mind
I know, I'll die, I’ll die, oh, whoa
I know, tu-tu-tu, no, no
