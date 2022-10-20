Lirik Lagu Fetish – Selena Gomez ft. Gucci Mane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Fetish – Selena Gomez ft. Gucci mane
Take it or leave it
Baby take it or leave it
But I know you won't leave it
'Cause I know that you need it, ah
Look in the mirror
When I look in the mirror
Baby I see it clearer
Why you wanna be nearer, ah
I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Reaching your limit
Say you're reaching your limit
Going over your limit
But I know you can't quit it, ah
Something about me
Got you hooked on my body
Take you over and under and twisted up like origami, ah
I'm not surprised
I sympathize, ah
I can't deny
Your appetite, ah
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me
You got a fetish for my love
It's Gucci!
The way you walk, the way you talk
I blame you 'cause it's all your fault
Ya playin' hard, don't turn me off
Ya acting hard, but I know you soft
You my fetish, I'm so with it
All these rumors bein' spreaded
Might as well go 'head and whip it
'Cause they sayin' we already did it
Call on Gucci if you ever need and
I'll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin'
Order diamonds, Aquafina
Just need you in a blue bikini
You got a fetish for my love
I push you out and you come right back
Don't see a point in blaming you
If I were you, I'd do me too
You got a fetish for my love
Credit:
